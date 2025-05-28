A Nigerian lady said an old woman begged her to help look after her bag, and she decided to help as requested

The old woman was going somewhere and probably didn't want to go with her bag, so she left it in the lady's custody

The lady was surprised when the woman returned and claimed that she could not find the N7000 she kept in the bag

A Nigerian lady shared the interesting encounter she had with an old woman who accused her of taking her money.

According to the lady who shared her experience in a TikTok video, the old woman wrongly accused her of taking N7000.

The lady had denied taking the old woman's money. Photo credit: TikTok/@timeless333_.

Source: TikTok

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, Timeless, said the woman was vehemently saying a prophet revealed it to her that she took the money.

According to Timeless, people around defended. She said people contributed money and gave to the woman, but she vowed not to give anything because she was innocent.

Her words:

"An old woman asked me to watch her bag, that she just want to quickly pick up something somewhere. This is somebody I don't know very well, but I used to see her around. The face wasn't entirely a new face. I didn't really want to accept to watch that bag. I didn't even stay near the bag, I just stayed somewhere else. Mama comes bag and she thanks me. Guese what, later, she says I carried her money. N7000 inside her bag. It was so annoying. At first, it was funny. At a point, people just had to like contribute money and give to her."

The lady said she did not take the old woman's money. Photo credit: TikTok/Timeless.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experience with an old woman

@Shally said:

"I go first tear mama slap. Time no dey."

@Felicity Rejoice said:

"I’m not friendly outside."

@Diana Lawson (Indaboski) said:

"Please we should take note. Don't agree to watch anybody's bag."

@fasemorenike said:

"She wants you to give her money. Na tragedy."

@NubianQueen said:

"Bag that I will leave there as soon as she leaves."

@Habibat said:

"If I'm outside, I always frown, so you can't come to me."

@tshirt_jean_in_lagos said:

"And when they can’t get you they call you disrespectful. But I like the name."

@mzxty said:

"I will ask her to open the bag to see what's there before accepting."

@Hijabi_girl said:

"You're too calm with the way you're even narrating the story becausee me ehnnnn I hate theft accusation with everything in me."

Old woman mourns her childhood friend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who lost her childhood friend has gone viral online due to how she mourned her.

The death of her friend was kept a secret from her, but when she was eventually told, she was devastated.

In an emotional video, the old woman sat on a chair close to her friend's grave, singing and weeping in sorrow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng