A Nigerian lady has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she has abandoned her master's programme at the University of Ibadan (UI), located in Ibadan, Oyo State

The former student of the prestigious institution said she dropped out of the program just a few days after her enrollment

Many people wanted to know why she gave up on her studies, and she reacted with a heartfelt outcry

Amiolemen Joan, a Nigerian lady, has disclosed on X that she has quit her master's studies at the University of Ibadan.

In a now-viral tweet on Wednesday, May 28, Joan, a social media strategist and a mobile videographer, said she had started her master's programme just last week.

"Started masters last week, and dropped out today," Joan's tweet read.

The lady's tweet gained massive traction, over 237k views, more than 3k likes, 719 retweets and over 200 comments.

Why University of Ibadan student quit

People asked why she dropped out of the institution, which is Nigeria's first varsity and was founded in 1948.

Responding, she wrote:

"They wanted to kill me."

Her cryptic response suggests she gave up because of how super strenuous her master's programme was.

Her tweet read:

University of Ibadan dropout's outcry trends

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the University of Ibadan dropout's post below:

@nwakudibia said:

"What about your fees? You deserve to use it to eat and celebrate the life you snatched from them."

@nikky70161154 said:

"No jokes😭.

"That program is just by the grace of God and the fact that my Daddy wouldn’t hear No!"

@BENKing95965464 said:

"Ah why na?

"See me that is planning masters journey make I no go jam watin go pass me."

@_lareinaforever said:

"Bruh…… when I tell people how frustrated I am they think I’m exaggerating, getting that degree is not for the weak, I have considered dropping out multiple times, family and friends just won’t stop encouraging me."

@0Stephen_uzoma said:

"At least you started. Ensure you do all necessary documentation, so that you can pick up from where you stopped when you are motivated to continue."

@okparaUD said:

"I finished last month from college of medicine, department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics. I read so tey I begin wear glasses😂. Like I couldn’t differentiate between undergraduate and postgraduate."

@stellarifeoluwa said:

"I finished mine from UI a couple of weeks ago. I can tell you I regret choosing UI. The stress is mad and totally uncalled for."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had returned to Nigeria after failing her master's program in the UK.

Lady abandons her master's program in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a lady who risked returning to Nigeria after dropping out of her master's program in the UK.

According to the lady, she started classes but discovered that she was not assimilating the way she should. At a point, she decided to take a break, and during the process, she gave birth, and her husband and kids joined her in the UK. In her words:

“To my surprise, they told me that that would mean I’ll have to suspend my studies and then leave the UK. then come back at a later time to come complete my studies. Who does that? This was the moment I dropped out. For good four months, I wasn't going to school… My husband started feeling the heat and asked what would happen because everyone was on my student visa.”

