A young Nigerian lady has been trending on social media after rocking a native outfit to her graduation ceremony abroad

In a video, the proud graduand was called on stage to receive her award and she walked majestically in her unique outfit

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to applaud her confidence and style

A young Nigerian lady's unusual fashion choice stole the spotlight at her graduation ceremony abroad.

She chose to wear a traditional Yoruba outfit to the event, sparking a mix of admiration and surprise on social media.

Nigerian lady displays outfit she rocked to her school's graduation ceremony overseas. Photo credit: @yorubademoness/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady rocks native wear to graduation overseas

The video, shared by @yorubademoness on TikTok, showed the graduand confidently walking across the stage to receive her award.

Her unique attire drew applause from the TikTok community, with many praising her cultural pride and style.

Some netizens stated that student's choice of outfit was an evidence of her pride in her Nigerian heritage.

"POV: You're an international student and you just graduated from the Number 1 Public university. Naija no dey carry what?" she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady rocks native to graduation party

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Bee said:

"Pls let’s unlearn that kneeling thing it’s so unnecessary. Once had a customer tip me $20 had to catch myself before I knelt. But congrats girl."

@Heyzee said:

"The outfit wasn’t the strongest indicator u were Yoruba. It’s the hand shake."

@Priscilla Petros said:

"Lol chai my Yoruba people and unconsciously bowing when shaking hands congratulations omo Yoruba Dada."

@Ms_Truth_Seeker commented:

"Congratulations! No gown? First time seeing a graduate not in a gown."

@Oluwaphumzy said:

"Let’s normalize wear our traditional outfits to occasion like this,absolutely lovely, if you are in Maryland I have plenty trad outfits for sale and rent."

@кαу said:

"Yes tikok keep me in the grads feed My motivation to push through for the next few months!"

@Ebenworld said:

"Abinibi is the rhythm of our dance, and wisdom flows through the strength of our abilities. We see the world as a stage, where we express both guided by the spirit of Omoluabi. Our identity is sacred, and the name YORÙBÁ is a divine gift to the earth!"

@Gold said:

"They are all busy looking at the beautiful dressing no one cares about the graduation gown, congratulations stranger."

@ifeoma added:

"You so tuff for not wearing the gown and gele instead of the cap. Big congratulations girly!"

@King Adetola reacted:

"Congratulations. You gave them everything, the kneeling at the end keeled it all. kudos."

@Honeydrop added:

"You no go fall and fail in life my sister you represented 9ja well congratulations."

Watch the video here:

Lady rocks native attire to graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady successfully completed her studies and bagged a master's degree in mathematics.

On the day of her graduation, the lady rocked a beautiful native attire, which made her stand out from other graduands.

