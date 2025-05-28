A Nigerian lady has impressed many on TikTok after showing off the creative work that she singlehandedly pulled off

In an intriguing video, the talented baker flaunted her latest masterpiece, a generator cake that she crafted to look super realistic

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her hard work

An impressive display of creativity and skill has earned a Nigerian baker massive accolades on social media.

The talented lady showed off her exceptional talent through a video of a generator cake that she had created.

Creative lady shows off the fuel-powered generator cake that she made. Photo credit: @oven_secret/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off generator cake she made

The baker, known on TikTok as @oven_secret, shared a video showing the creative process of the cake.

Her effort in making the cake did not go to waste as the final product bore a striking resemblance to a real generator.

"First be delusional, then Manifest it. The most beautiful 3D generator cake ever. Stressed me out though, but I absolutely loved the challenge. Speak Hyperrealism, Speak “Oven Secret”. Turning your imagination into reality one cake at a time," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shows off generator cake

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@mynameisprecious said:

"Don't get it twisted, it wasn't your alarm that woke you up today. it was God. Thank him for the gift of LIFE."

@frankchijiokepius said:

"If I may ask for what's purpose please? cox it doesn't make any sense to me."

@Joy said:

"Good job but my own be say as them dey sing happy birthday I don cut one wire chop."

@Touch up by SF said:

"So beautiful but am very curious does the owner of the cake sell generators?"

@Thi Ha said:

"Omo you are the best you deserve an award may your shop be filled with happy customers and endless possibilities. More success."

@esy_chosenn said:

"So beautiful. This should be for Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration."

@Mezegp said:

"Helpe me make house all this agent and landlord pricing won finish me. I go js dey sleep for the cake house."

@ADA_OFFICAL said:

"I followed you because I went through your profile and I love all your works. Please I will love to learn a lot from you, your location please?"

@Mindfully said:

"Small cake challenge where everybody dey manage, E reach ur turn u add juju."

@Diva Diva said:

"Whenever I see ladies that do things by their own hand I feel jealous and ask God not me."

@onyemaaniemeke reacted:

"This woman wetin dey worry you. This creativity is making me feel all emotions at the same time. Wow."

@QueenBeelee added:

"Omg omo Nigerians are specially blessed. With the harsh weather and poor economy, naim we still get brain for creativity like this. She should be recognized globally and awarded pls."

Watch the video here:

Talented lady becomes professional baker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented young lady shared her celebratory moment as she received her certificate to become a professional baker.

The video received reactions on TikTok as some could not stop admiring the cake she baked, while others desired to pursue that same profession.

Source: Legit.ng