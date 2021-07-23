A Nigerian lady, Cynthia Okoye, has emerged as the best graduating student of the University of Lagos' Faculty of Arts

The young lady graduated with a CGPA of 4.82 and bagged awards which she dedicated to her father

Okoye's academic achievements were also dedicated to all her mentors and she appreciated her mum for her moral and spiritual support

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian lady identified as Cynthia Okoye has celebrated her win after emerging as the best graduating student of the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos.

The lady, who bagged many awards after graduating with a CGPA of 4.82, took to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure and share adorable photos of herself.

Cynthia Okoye bags awards after graduating with a CGPA of 4.82. Photo credit: Cynthia Okoye/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

First graduate in the family

Cynthia said she's the first graduate in her family, adding that her achievements were the Lord's doing.

In her words:

"First Graduate of Okoye’s Family, it can only be you Lord. You have been my support system, my way maker, I am grateful l’Eternel des Armées."

The young lady dedicated all her awards to her dad, saying she knows the latter would be rejoicing wherever he is.

She expressed gratitude to her mother for not giving up on her, adding that she enjoyed her moral and spiritual support.

In her words:

"You always tell me that marriage is never the last option. As a lady you have to be financially independent. The gate way to Success is Education. You told me to always dream big, believe in myself and be the best among my equals. Here I am today Maman chérie, my prayer for you is that you will live long to enjoy the fruits of your labour."

Dedicating the success to her mentors

Cynthia went on to dedicate her academic success to Dr Azeez of University of Ilorin without whom she said she would have been a drop out.

She said:

"Thank you for your financial support. To all my lecturers in Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, Prof. Gregory Osas, Prof. Victor Ariole, my Supervisor, the current HOD Prof. A.M Ilupeju, Dr Sola, Dr Ebelechukwu, Dr Aliyu Adedeji, my Course Advisor, Pasteur Oduntan, you impacted immensely to my growth. Que Dieu vous bénisse infiniment."

She also expressed gratitude to her colleagues and and siblings.

Gorgeous female doctor bags 7 awards

Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Dr Ola Sandra Ndukwe, reaped the fruits of hard work as she graduated with distinction in internal medicine.

Taking to her Twitter page to celebrate her win, Dr Ndukwe who finished from Imo State University, Owerri, said she bagged seven awards including best in paediatrics, biochemistry, and physiology.

Expressing gratitude on the social media platform, she said it was impossible for her to contain her joy.

Source: Legit