A Nigerian lady who worked in a bank opened up about the sad experience she faced before resigning.

She shared how the job almost took her life as she recounted her experience with her bosses and customers.

In a video by @the_coochiefairy on TikTok, the lady said she was still healing from her job.

She said:

“Life so private nobody knew my 9-5 almost killed me. I was working 65 hours a week… getting bullied in the office, shouted at by supervisors, insulted by customers. I’d wake up with panic attacks, cry every morning when my alarm went off, and most days I’d cry again at work.

“I was sad, drained, slowly shutting down. Even my business didn’t excite me anymore. I finally left, and I’m still healing. But I’m proud of myself for choosing peace. This is just the beginning.”

When somebody asked if it was a bank job, the lady said "yes" in the comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience as bank worker

Fuzecollections said:

"Sometimes i wish there’s an app where we can report or just list toxic companies or boss so that other people don’t take the job."

@peacefulsmile7 said:

"I work in a very toxic dental clinic during my internship and I regretted it. working in that clinic really affected my mental health the MD of the clinic doesn’t regard any of her staffs she talk to us as if blood is not running through our veins she called me evil spirit and different sort of bad names all because I didn’t acknowledge that I have seen my salary even after she paid me late after 25days."

@Omokehinde said:

"If I start to talk oo. I saw shege pro max, I would wake my mom around 2am everyday for 6 months to wail, but I prayed!!! And I fought my way around everything!!!"

Beautybyose. Lagosmakeupartist said:

"You see toxic work environment the earlier you leave the better ,because you are gradually loose yourself. That was the best decision I made for myself last year."

In related stories, a lady resigned her bank job to become a barber while another started carwash business after months of unemployment.

