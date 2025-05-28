A Nigerian lady visited a bank to deposit wads of dollars, only for the $100 (N158,600) bill among them to be rejected

She realised that her lipstick had stained the dollar note, adding that she didn't know that it could lead to a rejection

She displayed the dollar bill that was not accepted by the bank and declared what she would do about it

Sylvia Egbuji, a Nigerian lady, was in awe after a bank refused to take her $100 (N158,600) note.

According to the lady, she had visited the bank to deposit some dollar notes when it happened.

Why bank rejected lady's $100

Sylvia, in a Facebook post, attributed the rejection to the stain on the dollar bill, saying she didn't know that it could lead to the rejection of the money.

She said she did not know that her lipstick had opened and stained the foreign currency note.

On her return to her office, Sylvia said she cleaned the stain and would return to the bank to deposit the rejected money. She wrote:

"I didn't know that if your dollar has any Stain it will be rejected at the bank...

"I wanted to deposit dollar not knowing my lipstick opened and stained one of them, they rejected it...

"I got back to the office and used something and cleaned off the stain... I will still deposit it 🤪....

"You dey reject 100dollar, you want give me heart attack 🥺🥺🥺 ...."

People react to lady's bank experience

Ijeoma Ezeugo said:

"The way Nigerian banks worship other countries' currency eeh.

"I once brought 3 pcs out from my jean pocket. They were bent. Because if i leave them straight, it won't enter inside my pocket.

"They told me to start making them straight.

"One of them started giving me council. That you don't squeeze dollar. They just sounded like hypocrites to me.

"Some of the people that came to deposit in naira (the amount bigger than what I had if you convert it) they didn't mind if the naira was squeezed and had stains or dirty.

"Though one of them while telling me that they don't squeeze dollar told me that their machine finds it difficult to count it if squeezed or stained..."

AUSLI Health INT'L products said:

"Don't you know that the man on the picture is the reason why our naira has refused to let him breath. Imagine dollar refusing to be stained where as naira is not only staining but also being glued with solotape😂😂😂😂."

"THERE IS GOD OOOO😂."

Chisom Onyemalu Ibeneme said:

"Yes, any stain or tear. Otilo. Even the abokis that change money will be pricing it down for you."

Uyi Jenny Ebohon said:

"Yup that's true even some dates. I have always wondered why the set such a standard for a currency that's not ours. Then I realized how people arrange dollars in their wallets and squeeze the naira. If the banks applied same rules to the naira we won't have useless notes in circulation."

Nkwocha Joy Ngozi said:

"Our Naira don spoil us.

"I remember giving one of my Chinese wet money the other day.

"He rejected it, that it's wrong.

"Even the one that I wrote a number on..

"We learn everyday."

Peace Godsgift Nlewem said:

"I don learn, na for sticker I get my own dollars, make nobody carry Pepper body stain am for meoo!🙄🙄🙄."

Lady speaks after visiting BDC shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had opened up after visiting a BDC shop to change her dollars to naira.

