A Nigerian lady who lives abroad has sent some money to support her family back home in Nigeria

The lady said she sent her family $60 and noted that the amount they would receive in naira was N100,000

This made her happy because she sent less money in dollars while her family received more in naira

A lady living abroad expressed happiness after sending money to her family in Nigeria.

The lady sent the money in dollars and her family would receive it in Nigeria to support themselves.

The lady said she sent $60 to her family. Photo credit: TikTok/@ajebochronicles and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

According to a video posted by Ajebo Chronicles, she sent $60 to her family back home in Nigeria.

Ajebo said her family would receive N100,000. She estimated the exchange rate at N1700 to $1.

Ajebo expressed happiness that as she sent fewer dollars, her family would receive more in naira.

She said:

"How I feel after sending $60 home knowing they will receive N100,000 since $1 is N1700."

Watch the video below:

@Mikey26 said:

"100,000 when dey finish one day self."

@monisola said:

"Me I just need 20 dollars."

@Anonymous_fx said:

"The Naira equivalent doesn’t have value."

@Obsession said:

"What app do you use in sending your money."

@Consoler said:

"N100k wey no fit buy anything again. Send them enough money."

@ofmind said:

"You know say you can save a soul if you send me too $60."

@iOnosTech said:

"Your 60 dollars useless here now."

@notDEAD said:

"Na something wey never enter 1600."

@sir cruise said:

"Una dey too do with your $60."

@Standard10 said:

"You think to make 60$ for there na chaise play?"

@kasautos_007 said:

"It’s 1650 this evening."

