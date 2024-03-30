A Nigerian lady shared her experience at the bank when she went to exchange her dollars

In a video, she explained that the rate at the BDC shop was not favorable, so they opted to visit the bank instead

To their surprise, they noticed a man behind them with stacks of dollars ready for exchange

The lady was excited as she narrated the story. Photo credit: wearnaya

Source: TikTok

The sight of a fellow Nigerian possessing such a substantial amount of US dollar cash was indeed a surprise.

As shared by @wearnayaa, this narrative provides an insightful glimpse into the dynamics of currency exchange in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Operamizing said:

“Abeg madam always day talk fast fast because MTN 2.5GB no day last again.”

Toheebjolaoso wrote:

“Since when did banks start buying dollar from individuals?”

Markus Rogers commented:

“Save your dollars for travelling my sister, the current naira gains is an illusion.”

Idris halliru:

“This is good development,the economy will bounce back it's matter of time.”

Joseph ifeanyi:

“Sister I feel your pain... na 15m be that.”

Integral 4A:

“The truth is that there is more paper dollar in Nigeria than in America... All our politicians have it stashed and USA knows it cos it gives their money value.”

RichardDiva:

“Which dollar? U leave aboki yo bank to change dollar? This story no clear.”

Kay:

“Those are the people that hoard the $ that government are talking about, but when they see dat d naira is going up Dey can't keep it again at home Dan to bring it to bank.”

HawlahO8:

“U remove airpod to see well I knw dat feelings Ge my dearI see some ppl dollar cash I ask myself wetin I dey do with my life since.”

