An Oyinbo man has joined those mourning the death of late Pastor David Azzzaman, who died in a tragic road crash

The pastor of The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Kaduna, was popular among many people who followed his teachings

According to the Oyinbo man, he knew Pastor Azzaman, and he wished to meet him face to face before his death

An Oyinbo mona has come online to mourn the death of late Pastor Azzaman David, who died days ago.

Pastor Azzaman led The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Kaduna and also had many followers online.

The Oyinbo man said he wanted to meet with Pastor Azzaman. Photo credit: X/@Colin_S_Werkman and Facebook/Azzaman Azzaman.

A lot of people who follow his teachings online shared posts to mourn his departure, which they describe as tragic.

According to reports, the pastor went to attend a Christian event in Makurdi, Benue state and died in an accident while returning to Kaduna.

In a post he made on X, the Oyinbo man Colin S. Werkman said he knew the late Pastor Azzaman.

He said he had a contact and that he wanted to meet with the late pastor, but the meeting could not happen before his death.

Colin noted that Pastor Azzaman was a leading light and said his reward was waiting for him.

His words:

"Azzaman. A true light in Nigeria, both for the Muslims and the persecuted Christians. We had some contact, I wanted to meet you one day. Now it will be in heaven. Your reward is waiting for you."

One person who commented on the post said Azzaman was a true fighter and that his death was a rude shock.

Azariah said:

"A rude shock I still don't want to believe. He stood out for Christ and for others. Truly, he fought a good fight."

Pastor Azzaman died in a tragic road accident. Photo credit: Facebook/Musa BM.

See the post below:

More on Pastor Azzaman's death

Meanwhile, a follower of late Pastor Azzaman has vowed to continue his legacy.

According to Evangelist Musa BM, the vision and legacy of the late preacher live in him.

His words:

"BY HIS GRACE, ANOTHER AZZAMAN AZZAMAN WILL RISE! My mentor's legacy Rev Azzaman Azzaman and the work he tirelessly carried forward will never die as long as I am here. His wisdom, struggle, and dedication have become a guiding force in my life. By His grace, I will honor his memory by continuing his mission with purpose, passion, and unwavering commitment. His vision lives on through me, and I will do everything in my power to keep the light burning bright. His spirit inspires me to persevere, to grow, and to carry his work forward—because his impact was too profound to fade away. With resolve and gratitude."

