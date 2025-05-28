A Nigerian man shared a video of the last sermon, which he said Reverend Azzaman preached in Makurdi before his death

The late preacher was the head of The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Kaduna, and he died in a tragic road crash

The video of the pastor's last sermon is attracting many reactions from netizens, even as his followers mourn him

Reactions have trailed a video said to be the last sermon preached by Reverend David Azzaman before his death.

The late Kaduna-based pastor had died in a tragic road accident which happened when he was returning from Makurdi, Benue state.

According to a Facebook post by Masara Kim Usman, Pastor Azzzaman had delivered the sermon to a Christian gathering in Makurdi.

The post is captioned:

"Rev. Azzaman Azzaman's last sermon in Makurdi, from where he was returning when he died in an auto crash on Saturday, was prophetic."

In the video, the preacher said he was disconnecting the power of the grave because Jesus had resurrected. His message was being interpreted in the Tiv language.

"Power of the grave where are you? I address the power in that grave. Jesus has resurrected. Now, I disconnect you, I disconnect you, power of the grave, I disconnect you. In Africa, our forefathers had covenant with the devil. Our forefathers had covenant and they are dead, but now we are suffering their sins. As you raise up your hands and you open your eyes, please, don't be shy. On judgement day, you will not see your father. On Judgement day, only you will stand before that line, so don't be shy."

Reactions to sermon preached by late Reverend Azzaman

Estelle Henry Tudi said:

"Heaven Gain!!! Heaven Gain!!! Heaven Gain!!! Our Greatest Achievement in this world is to finish well and gain Heaven. If not No matter how long you live on earth if you like live longer than Methuselah, when you miss heaven, your long life on earth is useless. Rest at the Blossom of our lord Jesus Rev. Your legacy will never be forgotten."

S Tubi Bitkon Nasara said:

"Lamentations 5:7 Our fathers sinned and are no more, but we bear their iniquities. Only Jesus saves... Continue to rest well with the Lord, daddy Azzaman."

Mtthew Woje said:

"Oh! My beloved fearless and inspired Azzaman Azzaman! May God rest you in His bosom after fulfilling His will on earth."

Lizzy Abiola Godfrey said:

"You are indeed a preacher of Christ, you did ur job on earth and depart even when you still at it.. This is really telling us that God is real and death is a most we all should get prepared someday it will definitely come and I pray we all find solace and repent before that very coming time of the grace and don't stop to win souls for Christ our king."

