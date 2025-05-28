An evangelist who was very close to the late Reverend Azzaman David made a post concerning the departed preacher

According to Evangelist Musa BM Azzaman, he was saddened by the unexpected death of Reverend Azzaman David

Evangelist Musa BM vowed to carry on the legacy of the late pastor who headed The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Kaduna

An evangelist who shared a close relationship with the late Reverend Azzaman David is heartbroken by his sudden death.

Reverend Azzaman was the pastor of The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Kaduna, and he died in a road crash on his way from Makurdi, Benue state.

Evangelist Musa BM Azzaman said Pastor Azzaman's legacy would be preserved. Photo credit: Facebook/Musa BM

Source: Facebook

In a teary Facebook post, Evangelist Musa BM Azzaman lamented the death of the popular preacher.

According to Evangelist Musa, Azzzaman worked tirelessly to promote the gospel when he was alive.

He said he would carry on the work and legacy left behind by Reverend Azzaman.

His words:

"BY HIS GRACE, ANOTHER AZZAMAN AZZAMAN WILL RISE! My mentor's legacy Rev Azzaman Azzaman and the work he tirelessly carried forward will never die as long as I am here. His wisdom, struggle, and dedication have become a guiding force in my life. By His grace, I will honor his memory by continuing his mission with purpose, passion, and unwavering commitment. His vision lives on through me, and I will do everything in my power to keep the light burning bright. His spirit inspires me to persevere, to grow, and to carry his work forward—because his impact was too profound to fade away. With resolve and gratitude."

Evangelist Musa BM said Azzaman's legacy lives on. Photo credit: Facebook/Musa BM.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as evangelist mourns Reverend Azzaman David

Izuchukwu Stanley said:

"I told those rejoicing that the Vineyard's owner will raise thousands of Azzaman Azzaman to work in His Vineyard."

Bliss Dylan said:

"Indeed, your persecution for the Gospel of peace was preparing you to take this mantle. I have cried all day and night, for the lost of this great God's Servant, remembering how he's been an encouragement to you and the entire body of our Lord Jesus. Evang Musa, I will not cease to pray for you, for the great task ahead of you."

Ohiani David said:

"Really God know why it happened. And it happen for his glory to increase from glory to glory and God has planted seed of boldness through his servant Azzaman Azzaman to many children of God most especially from the Northern side and God will help you and the rest of the evangelist in the vineyard of the Lord to be bold enough more than Azzaman to speak the truth and also love to carry the remaining work he left in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

