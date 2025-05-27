A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she hit the club after receiving a breakup message from her boyfriend

A Nigerian lady's reaction to receiving a breakup message from her boyfriend has captured the attention of social media users.

In a video shared online, she was seen letting loose and dancing at a club, with loud music playing in the background.

Lady refuses to cry, visits the club after getting a breakup message from her boyfriend.

Lady refuses to cry over breakup message

The video was shared by TikTok user @alicebernard8, who posted a clip of herself dancing the night away.

According to her caption accompanying the video, she had received a breakup message from her boyfriend earlier that day.

Rather than succumbing to emotional pain, she chose to focus on having a good time regardless of what happened.

The video captured her carefree and energetic dance moves at the club, after she chose to prioritise her enjoyment over sadness.

"POV: I woke up to see a breakup message from my boyfriend instead of crying I am doing this. Me at night. No time to cry. Plsss I will think about it later," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady receives breakup message

Many viewers on TikTok praised her for her emotional strength and ability to bounce back from a difficult situation.

@___HERA said:

"Imagine posting you in club on WhatsApp status at night without replying to his break up messages."

@Queensunday said:

"Before u block him, try post the video on your WhatsApp status, make he know say no level."

@KweenPeejay said:

"Whats your zodiac sign?? because only fire zodiacs can actually pull through like dis."

@FELCIA said:

"U did well baby, naso me self do when my man broke up with me last week, he’s now back, he unblocked me yesterday."

@Special wrote:

"Na watin happen to me be dis. God con just do am customers con plenty for my store. I nor see chance take think self."

@Olivia said:

"I came across your video for a reason cos this is actually my mood tonight, I've been crying from my previous heartbreak but you see this one na party party party tonight."

@Adré nãlïnë said:

"3 gbosa for you abeg. Exactly what I would've done. I go even they twerkk for person join."

@NiNi said:

"I did the same thing too my ex my guy wan craze he told me I know u hv been chesting on me."

@Princess Kitchen said:

"Make I use this one hold myself because I don dey see the hand written for walk."

@Anike said:

"Na ex wey come back send breakup text to me oo omoh Anno fit cry buh my heart heavy ernn."

@Philomena said:

"My girl this was me last week Monday no be clear he unblock me still yet I no send he papa."

@Owerri Branding Boss said:

'But for the fact, these men doesn’t worth crying for, it’s going to be painful just find happiness immediately."

@ego bekee added:

"Before my own even think about that omo person dey beg me let be friends I just agree with the other one now e be like say God sent him to me because I have not experience this kind relationship."

See the post below:

Lady meets new man after painful breakup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her life turned around for good months after going through a painful breakup.

The emotional lady first shared a throwback video of herself crying at home after her last relationship hit the rocks.

