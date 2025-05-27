Africa Digital Media Awards

Lady Who Received Unexpected Breakup Text from Boyfriend Hits Club at Night: "I No Send Your Papa"
Lady Who Received Unexpected Breakup Text from Boyfriend Hits Club at Night: "I No Send Your Papa"

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she hit the club after receiving a breakup message from her boyfriend
  • According to the lady, she was not ready for any emotional torture at the moment, so she chose to do something fun instead
  • The interesting video showed the young lady dancing at the club with loud music blasting from speakers inside

A Nigerian lady's reaction to receiving a breakup message from her boyfriend has captured the attention of social media users.

In a video shared online, she was seen letting loose and dancing at a club, with loud music playing in the background.

Lady who got unexpected breakup message from her boyfriend hits the club at night.
Photo credit: @alicebernard8/TikTok, Connect Images/ Getty Images.
Source: TikTok

Lady refuses to cry over breakup message

The video was shared by TikTok user @alicebernard8, who posted a clip of herself dancing the night away.

According to her caption accompanying the video, she had received a breakup message from her boyfriend earlier that day.

Rather than succumbing to emotional pain, she chose to focus on having a good time regardless of what happened.

The video captured her carefree and energetic dance moves at the club, after she chose to prioritise her enjoyment over sadness.

"POV: I woke up to see a breakup message from my boyfriend instead of crying I am doing this. Me at night. No time to cry. Plsss I will think about it later," she captioned the video.
Lady who received a breakup message from her boyfriend goes to the club at night.
Photo credit: @alicebernard8/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady receives breakup message

Many viewers on TikTok praised her for her emotional strength and ability to bounce back from a difficult situation.

@___HERA said:

"Imagine posting you in club on WhatsApp status at night without replying to his break up messages."

@Queensunday said:

"Before u block him, try post the video on your WhatsApp status, make he know say no level."

@KweenPeejay said:

"Whats your zodiac sign?? because only fire zodiacs can actually pull through like dis."

@FELCIA said:

"U did well baby, naso me self do when my man broke up with me last week, he’s now back, he unblocked me yesterday."

@Special wrote:

"Na watin happen to me be dis. God con just do am customers con plenty for my store. I nor see chance take think self."

@Olivia said:

"I came across your video for a reason cos this is actually my mood tonight, I've been crying from my previous heartbreak but you see this one na party party party tonight."

@Adré nãlïnë said:

"3 gbosa for you abeg. Exactly what I would've done. I go even they twerkk for person join."

@NiNi said:

"I did the same thing too my ex my guy wan craze he told me I know u hv been chesting on me."

@Princess Kitchen said:

"Make I use this one hold myself because I don dey see the hand written for walk."

@Anike said:

"Na ex wey come back send breakup text to me oo omoh Anno fit cry buh my heart heavy ernn."

@Philomena said:

"My girl this was me last week Monday no be clear he unblock me still yet I no send he papa."

@Owerri Branding Boss said:

'But for the fact, these men doesn’t worth crying for, it’s going to be painful just find happiness immediately."

@ego bekee added:

"Before my own even think about that omo person dey beg me let be friends I just agree with the other one now e be like say God sent him to me because I have not experience this kind relationship."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng

