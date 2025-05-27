A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video on the TikTok app showing the moment that he welcomed his oyinbo lover

In a video, the happy older woman arrived at the airport in a wheelchair and was hugged passionately by her man

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to gush over the couple

A heartwarming reunion of a Nigerian man and his foreign partner has captured the attention of many netizens.

The lovely couple went viral on social media after a video of their emotional first-time meeting was shared online.

Nigerian man displays the heartwarming moment he saw his oyinbo wife for the first time. Photo credit: @justinezugha5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man sees wife at airport for first time

The clip captured the moment the woman, visibly older than her partner, arrived at the airport in a wheelchair, only to be swept into a warm embrace by the awaiting man.

Identified as @justinezugha5 on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, the proud husband gushed over his wife as they finally laid eyes on each other.

He was seen rushing to greet his partner before giving her a passionate hug without minding who was watching.

"Me welcoming my wife at the airport first time seeing her real, the love of my life," he captioned the video.

Nigerian man reacts as his oyinbo wife arrives airport in a wheelchair. Photo credit: @justinezugha5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man meets oyinbo wife

The clip quickly garnered attention from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with messages of love and admiration for the couple.

@userChigreen7 said:

"One thing I like about this country is that even our family knows how to play along for this kind matter."

@annita antony said:

"Your wife and first time seeing her real. Did you get married during covid online."

@presh25 said:

"I don't want to marry a woman in her 30's Don finally marry a woman in her late 60's."

@CAPRICORN BABY said:

"Don't book a judge by its cover, i mean don't cover a judge by it book, sorry don't cover a book by judge whatever just don't book."

@The Most High chief Digital said:

"I don't blame the guy, I blame the lady that feels this is real love."

@claris nelly wrote:

"Congratulations, I think the situation is get bad in Nigeria, we haven't finished talking about Victor then this brother from Enugu."

@HaffyHaffy said:

"Honestly speaking in my humble opinion without being sentimental and judgmental and of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my opinion, but rather looking into this serious matter without perspective distinction and views. Leaving other factors on the ground constant and intentionally unbothered, Am really sorry to say this But I honestly think and believe that I have nothing to say."

@mothowaka506 reacted:

"The girlfriend is welcoming our wife she understands the assignment."

@Vhidal Jay added:

"But una no go gree marry African woman for wheelchair o make una dey downgrade our race dey go."

Watch the video here:

Man marries older white woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian makeup artist captured the attention of netizens after sharing a video of her elderly White client.

In the video, she revealed the woman's stunning transformation after a bridal makeover, and also captured her young Nigerian groom.

