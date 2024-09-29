A Nigerian lady has shared how her life turned around for good months after going through a painful breakup

The emotional lady first shared a throwback video of herself crying at home after her last relationship hit the rocks

Luckily, six months afterwards, she met another man who wiped away her tears and made her feel genuinely loved

A Nigerian lady's journey from experiencing painful heartbreak to finding true love has touched social media users.

Her video was shared on the TikTok app where it garnered lots of reactions and comments from netizens.

Lady finds love after painful heartbreak Photo credit: @eniolamhi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady excited after finding true love

The TikTok user @eniolamhi28 shared a touching video documenting her transformation.

The clip began with a throwback scene of her overcome with emotion, struggling to cope with the aftermath of a painful breakup.

However, the narrative took a beautiful turn, revealing a radiant and joyful woman, transformed by love.

Six months after vowing to shield herself from love, she met someone who changed her life.

The new relationship brought solace, erasing the sorrow of her past. With gratitude, she attributed her newfound happiness to divine intervention.

"Six months ago, I was heartbroken and promised myself I would never open up to love again. It all feels like a dream all thanks to God," she said.

Reactions as lady finds true love

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of support and encouragement from viewers, many of whom shared similar experiences.

@Jay said:

"How do y’all heal that fast?? It’s been 3 years and yet I’m no longer the same."

@Mimi chubby stated:

"Sometimes you quit the wrong people to meet the right ones enjoy every bit of love dear."

@Nurse Juliet RN said:

"True definition of When the replacement from God comes you will forget all that you’ve lost."

@Sandra ada Edward said:

"Lord you know the struggle ,for the past few months I have been trying to heal completely. Lord I’m trusting you with the whole process. I will smile."

@September 29th said:

"This is a sign for me to enter another relationship after 3 months and 2 weeks of been broken."

@Dha Nny said:

"After 6 months, I entered another one, na so so cry I Dey cry for here. Ike agwulam."

@Timi Of Lay lay added:

"How do you people use to do it, just open camera and start crying. Cause me I go dey laugh o."

Watch the video below:

