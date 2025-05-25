A young Nigerian man has expressed intense anger on social media after seeing the condition of his secretary's office

In a video, he displayed the empty bottles and other dirty items that the secretary littered around the office and inside her cupboard

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man's outrage over his secretary's unkempt workspace has garnered attention on social media.

The angry boss shared a video showing the state of the office, which he described as unacceptable.

Man rages over secretary's dirty office

Identified by the handle @strongcomicsfamilytv on TikTok, the young man displayed a dirty office, with empty bottles and other items scattered around the room and inside the secretary's cupboard.

His reaction was one of disgust and frustration, as he struggled to comprehend how someone could stay comfortably in such a dirty workspace.

"See how a worker messed up her office. Imagine where secretary dey stay. See what she kept here. Is this one a human being? Just imagine. See where person dey stay. Just imagine," he said.

Reactions trail video of secretary's dirty office

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many users taking to the comments section to express their thoughts.

@Apesin asked:

"Maybe she wants to sell the bottles, no cleaners?"

@Travis Azuani said:

"She dey add salt for mineral?? Wetin salt dey do there."

@Yo!_Jez_ said:

"Abeg no vex, na me say make she gather am, I wan start Kunu and Zobo Business."

@Michael said:

"I understand all d dirty and soft drink but watin e dey use salt do for office? una dey cook there!!?"

@destyverse said:

"Na from house e take dey start. If person correct this one for house she go vex why dem dey talk to am."

@Mercy kilishi lash and nails said:

"And na girl oh how her house go be."

@Anderson said:

"Considering it’s all plastic bottles he/she could be pro recycling or reuse or for sale."

@lexy banky wrote:

"Mk una no vex, na me she dey gather d containers for. Ghe gwi broda."

@DOUBLE A PLUMBING said:

"The salt na Souvenir from one party, I go lie for you the girl na my babe."

@excellentouch_zobo said:

"Person dirty character don follow am go work."

@Swendy Berry said:

"She wan resell dem."

@juliet Johnson wrote:

"I don't know why you people like stressing yourself she was trying to open a factory there."

@kompuuta said:

"The cleaner of the office is to be blamed. So long as the secretary is competent."

@blairr_2wavy said:

"If she dun drink those minerals finish. She de use agbo step am down."

@Lilian Opara oyinyechi wrote:

"She might bee keeping the plastic to sell later sha."

@Blesso added:

"Later she go say I don do broke guys."

