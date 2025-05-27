A Nigerian girl has celebrated her outstanding performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on her first attempt

She noted that she had to deactivate her Facebook account for almost six months and uninstalled some social media apps to focus on her exam preparation

While noting that her preparation was a bittersweet experience, she said she didn't have a teacher to turn to and consulted ChatGPT where necessary

Chiamaka Juliet, a candidate in the 2025 UTME, has excitedly displayed her result on social media.

While acknowledging the gap between her goal and the result she achieved, Chiamaka expressed gratitude.

A girl says she deactivated her Facebook account to prepare for her UTME. Photo Credit: Chiamaka Juliet, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Chiamaka said she deactivated her Facebook account for close to six months and uninstalled some social media applications on her phone to focus on her exam preparations.

Chiamaka, who said her preparation journey was bittersweet, noted that she was working while preparing, didn't attend any formal tutorial centre, or have a teacher to answer her questions, but relied on ChatGPT.

Chiamaka's 2025 UTME score

Chiamaka added that she didn't have a study partner, but God came through and supported her efforts. She hoped it would be her last UTME attempt. Her post read:

"So, guys!

"I sat for the UTME for the first time and I scored 303.

"There’s a gap between my goal and the result, but bruhhhhh, I’m so grateful for this.

"This exam is actually the reason I went off this space for almost six months. I deactivated my Facebook account sometime in November, last year, and uninstalled some social media apps just to focus.

"To be frank, my preparation journey was BITTERsweet. I won’t even come here to start polishing my words.

"I didn’t attend any formal tutorial ( I jumped on a free Government class on WhatsApp, though.).

"I was working.

"I had no teacher to ask questions, thank God for ChatGPT.

"I didn’t have a study partner... Well, I had one from the WhatsApp group, but we were always arguing. Lol. We stopped being partners like two weeks in.

"But God came through, discipline came through, and somehow… I came through, too.

"First and hopefully the last attempt. On to the next!"

Chiamaka scored 73 in English, 81 in Government, 71 in Literature and 78 in CRS, bringing her aggregate to 303.

A girl says she had no teacher and used ChatGPT while preparing for her UTME. Photo Credit: Chiamaka Juliet

Source: Facebook

People congratulate UTME candidate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Olumide John Akinware said:

"Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉 dear.

"I’m happy for you."

Oluebube Emmanuella Akunwafor said:

"Congratulations dear🤭🤭.

"Discipline sure pays."

Saviour Bright said:

"Congrats ma'am.

"A really great result you pulled out here."

Success Ndifreke said:

"Congratulations, this is Fire 🔥☮️."

Ezenwa Advantage Arinze said:

"Imo state indigenes don’t play with education. Congratulations to you."

Nana-Firdausi Zakaryau II said:

"Congratulations and all the best."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UTME result of an Abuja school head boy had sent social media users into a frenzy.

UTME result of gamer emerges online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UTME result of a boy who spent most of his time playing video games had surfaced online.

The Nigerian lad had posted the result himself and said that he didn't attend any coaching centre to prepare for the exam.

The boy disclosed that he had an A1 parallel while he was in secondary school, a testament to his intelligence. He concluded his post by congratulating himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng