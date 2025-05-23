A Nigerian mother shared her struggle after four years in the UK, saying she had nothing to show for it

In a TikTok video, she reflected on the tough journey of building a life from scratch in a lonely country with her husband

Many reacted to the viral video and encouraged the woman who opened up about her experience

A Nigerian lady, Atinuke Owoeye, has opened up about her life four years after relocating to the United Kingdom.

The mother of two boys stated that she had spent four years in the UK and had nothing to show for it.

A Nigerian mum of 2 reflects on her life journey after 4 years in the UK, and many encouraged her. Photo: @theatinukeowoeye

Source: TikTok

In a video by @theatinukeowoeye on TikTok, the woman showed her two sons and stated that they were all she got.

She said:

“4 years in the UK and nothing to show for it. My Boys is all I’ve got. For them, I’m eternally grateful and thankful to God.”

In the comment section, she added:

“I’m not comparing myself to anyone, I’m just reflecting. It’s been 4 really tough years, just my husband and I, trying to build from scratch in a lonely country and it feels like nothing’s changed. Just needed to let it out. Thank you for the kind words though.”

After getting encouragement from netizens, Atinuke added:

“I’m honestly so blessed to have this small but mighty community of amazing moms who are ready to lift me up when I’m sinking. Thank you all for your kind, uplifting words. I don’t take them for granted. I’m really glad I opened up.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail experience of Nigerian mum in UK

Ruth AJ |Lifestyle Creator said:

"What do you mean by nothing to show? Show who? In comparison to who? Babe you are doing great."

Hawa’s Delight said:

"Sometimes I look back as well as it’s almost 4 years since I moved to Uk but I ask myself, “who are you comparing yourself with” ? Comparison is a thief of your happiness and joy… Alhamdulillah always."

@Goody said:

"Your blessings are sitting right in front of you looking all cute and well fed. You’re blessed sis and very soon it will make more sense."

Haramidey said:

"It’s going to little time because we started from scratch but it’s going to make sense eventually,I promise."

Source: Legit.ng