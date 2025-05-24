Actress Thelma Chukwunwem says no producer or director can claim they slept with her in Nollywood

She shares how one director in the movie industry tried to lure her, but she walked away and was tagged “arrogant.”

The actress says she later met the same director who once doubted her success, and his response stunned her

Veteran Nollywood actress and preacher Thelma Chukwunwem has revealed a deeply personal side of her journey in the film industry, one marked by resilience, faith, and firm moral values.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Thelma, who has spent over three decades in Nollywood, boldly stated:

"There is no director or producer who can say he ever slept with me. Not one. In all my 31 years in Nollywood."

The actress, who began her career at the age of 20, said she was surrounded by temptation but chose a different path.

“I started out as a pretty young lady in Nollywood. Were there temptations? Yes. But I was raised to say no,” she recalled.

Thelma said that early in her career, a director who had shown interest in her invited her to his office under the pretense of a casting discussion. She said he began making advances, but she refused flat-out.

“I told him if sleeping with you is the condition for a role, keep your script. He didn’t like that. Many started calling me arrogant.”

In another instance, a filmmaker warned her bluntly:

“You won’t go far in this industry if you don’t play along.”

Thelma said her reply was simple but firm:

“I will go far by God’s grace.”

She proved them wrong. Many years later, at a movie premiere, the same director saw her again and said with a smile, “Stubborn girl.” Her response was graceful:

Thelma attributed her ability to stand firm to her background, faith, and the kind of education she received.

“I may have been seen as difficult, but I chose to walk with dignity and not desperation. I didn’t just become a preacher, I have always lived with values.”

Her story has since stirred reactions on social media, with many praising her courage and integrity in an industry where some stories of bedroom exploitation are often whispered but rarely exposed.

Social media Reactions

Thelma’s story triggered massive reactions online, with many Nigerians praising her boldness and sharing their own experiences in the comment section:

@adaanaedo stated:

“Will they tempt you? Yes. Will they frustrate you? Yes. Will they remove food out of your table? Yes. But stand your ground, it’s only a matter of time.”

@nashyxy said:

“I am waiting for a director or producer that will say ‘I never demanded any actress to sleep with me for a role.’”

@favy_i_ wrote:

“Awww the story is interesting. Nollywood should make another movie with this script. But either way, upholding your morals still pays ”

@anuri_varietie commented:

“Even minor producers sef. They took my role and gave it to someone else and laughed in front of me. Not like they were even paying. Why deny roles just because I refused sex?”

@stanley_ontop:

“Na why you no blow You no gree climb bed ”

