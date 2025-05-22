A viral TikTok video captures a young boy excitedly pointing at his late father’s obituary banner in their compound, believing his dad travelled to America

The boy’s innocent joy contrasts deeply with the reality of his father’s death, sparking emotional reactions

The video has amassed over 600,000 views, prompting heartfelt comments from viewers who shared similar experiences

An emotional video showed what a little boy did when he saw his father’s obituary banner in their compound.

The little boy, who didn’t know his father had died, was excited when he saw the banner.

In a viral video by @mamachris917 on TikTok, the little boy excitedly said that his father had travelled to America.

He also stated that it was his father’s birthday, as he jumped around the compound happily.

The boy, while pointing to the banner, said:

“It’s my daddy. It’s his birthday. He travel to America.”

The video was captioned:

“Rest well CEO.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail emotional video

The video went viral on TikTok and garnered over 600,000 views as of the time of this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@QueenXta said:

“This reminds me of my cousin’s late wife’s burial , on her burial day as their children saw their nighbours entering our compound at villa,her daughter said today is her happiest day that everyone is coming to their house in villa , even their teacher immediately her siblings said same with them, not knowing that they won’t see their mum again .I felt for this children.”

@Ladyvee said:

“I reject every spirit of premature death upon me and my husband we will leave to train our children in Jesus name amen.”

@Buike said:

“Am still asking what is the essence of coming to this life whereas we come with nothing then suffer for many things and left unexpectedly with nothing only to left behind the memories our loved once can’t get over or heal from, after suffering in his early 20’s now he is gone at 40 when he supposed to enjoy the fruits of his labour.”

@Bhadmus1812 said:

“I remember when my nephew lost their dad, and I had to go pick them at school that day so that we can go for his buriel, I lied to them we were going for a party, you need to see the way they were happy, not knowing their dad is late.”

@lawrentta oniyama said:

"So painful he doesn't know that is father is gone it is well let bad thing go far away from us."

@mummy N twins said:

“Kids are so innocent.”

