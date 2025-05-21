A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, who recently got divorced

In the video, the lady shared her observation about the actress's physical appearance after leaving her husband, 2Baba

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has commented on the appearance of popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia.

The video, which showed the actress's physical appearance following her divorce from musician 2Baba, garnered attention from fans and critics alike.

Lady shares her observation about 2Baba's ex-wife, Annie. Photo credit: @adaezeadaeze76/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks on Annie Idibia's appearance

The video was shared by TikTok user @adaezeadaeze76, who offered her observations about Annie Idibia's looks after her marital split.

According to the user, the actress's weight gain was a notable and amazing aspect of her newfound freedom.

The user's comment suggested that Annie Idibia's peace of mind had contributed to her weight gain.

"She even add weight peace of mind want finish Annie," the lady said.

Lady claims Annie Idibia has peace of mind after leaving marriage. Photo credit: @adaezeadaeze76/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady comments on Annie Idibia

The video quickly gained massive attention on TikTok, causing a plethora of reactions from viewers.

Many took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter, with opinions ranging from supportive to critical.

While some praised Annie Idibia for embracing her new chapter, others focused on her physical appearance.

Annie Idibia's divorce from 2Baba has been a subject of interest for many, and this recent video has only added fuel to the fire.

The actress's fans have been vocal about their support, while others have chosen to scrutinise her personal life.

@Joy Joseph3079 said:

Don't forget depression can cause weight gain too. not all weight gain are peace of mind oo."

@아빠 케이 wrote:

"I feel she stayed and healed while with him so it was easy for her to let go when he asked for the divorce."

@Abenababe001 said:

"Seeing this is enough courage to leave this toxic ASAP. So God help me as you helped our sister Annie."

@A.L.A.Y.l.M said:

"See her cute nose na this type of nose people de do surgery for. Such a beauty."

@cynthiachinny623 reacted:

"Why any woman wey come out of marriage go start to dey fine any how."

@chiomaperpetualu said:

"Relationship with the wrong person will drain you girl, this is another sign to always choose yourself."

@Julie's beauty touch said:

"When man mistreats you, you can even move on while leaving under the same roof."

@jewelemeessien wrote:

"You are a beautiful lady abeg, God bless your courage. More strength to roll. No pressure."

@Egotradeswithprofits said:

"Sometimes, the ones we love most teaches us how to not ever love again. it is well God strengthen you Annie."

@Nana Amah said:

"If you’ve watched Young, Famous and African you’ll know that she loved her husband with everything."

@Anitatony commented:

"Now you all can see she was going through a lot in that marriage. Just imagine how beautiful nd glowing she looks now."

@benedicta cudji commented:

"If your marriage doesn't make you glow abeg leave and glow. If yours makes you glow abeg stay. We all aren't same."

@destinyumoh73 added:

"My forever African queen staying with cheating partner who doesn't value your love and your care ls totally waste of time and also waste of energy."

Watch the video here:

Lady posts video of Annie Idibia's daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady reacted to a trending video of Annie and 2Baba Idibia's daughter dancing happily to Naira Marley's song.

While sharing the video, the lady claimed that the young girl was not bothered about her parents getting divorced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng