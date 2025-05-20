A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of her mother's transformation after wearing her clothes

In a video, the girl made her mother wear her 'hot' outfits, trousers and bone straight wig, turning her into a 'baddie'

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app had wonderful things to say about the woman's appearance

A heartwarming video showing a Nigerian mother's stunning transformation after donning her daughter's stylish outfits had captured the hearts of many on social media.

The video was posted on TikTok where it quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments and reactions from netizens.

Nigerian mum's transformation after wearing her daughter's outfits breaks internet. Photo credit: @qwinpreshy08/TikTok.

Woman rocks daughter's fine outfits

In the clip shared by TikTok user @qwinpreshy08, the mother was seen modelling various outfits, including a shirt paired with white trousers and a long, bone-straight wig, as well as a sleeveless bodycon gown.

The outfits seemed to bring out a 'hot' and glamorous side of the mother which had been hidden with her normal attires.

"Turning my mum into me. My sweet sixteen looking so pretty," the video's caption read.

Lady dresses mum in her beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @Olena Malik/ Getty Images.

Reactions as lady dresses mum like her

The daughter's creative experiment garnered praise on TikTok with viewers admiring the mother's striking appearance.

Many were struck by the mother's transformation as they commended her amazing appearance in the outfits.

@darly said:

"A lot of these womenn in their 50's are actually younger than kate Henshaw."

@Asanga Jenny said:

"This trend don make me believe say no be only Kate henshaw young at 50 na the way our mothers dey dress make them look old."

@J said:

"Proof marriage ruined these women. Normalize women living their best and looking their best even when married without shaming them for "not acting their age."

@Pashacreations_gh asked:

"I believe if our mothers continue dressing like this, older men will leave the younger girls for us. What do you think?"

@Nelly-Jane Onyemaechi Atufunwa commented:

"I go soon ask my sons to dress me in their outfit since I no get daughter. I been dey wait for my daughter inlaws, for us to do the trend, but omoh the trend fit end b4 my sons marry o."

@The Integrative PsyCoach said:

"That boy said he was meant to be a stepfada the entire time, not these girls’ boyfriend and I can’t unsee it."

@Chiamaka jaja 6254 added:

"Aswear na her steps make me believe say na the same person if not I for argue this thing till the end of time."

@Stella | Ads expert said:

"Abeg make she wear that her wrapper back I never see man oh cus eheee competition go Dey oh."

@Eugenia Tamuno said:

"Make una stop this challenge naa. Wetin happen. My eye don dey enter una mama oo."

@ishola3330 added:

'E be like say we go find another woman for your dad oooo imagine when ur mom still dey young age ???"

Watch the video here:

Grandma gives herself a baddie makeover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a captivating video of her grandmother giving herself a birthday makeover.

In the video, the beautiful elderly woman sat quietly on a chair and concentrated fully on beautifying her face.

