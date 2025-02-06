A Nigerian lady has reacted to a trending video of Annie and 2Baba Idibia's daughter dancing happily to Naira Marley's song

While sharing the video, the lady claimed that the young girl was not bothered about her parents getting divorced

Social media users who came across the post on Facebook stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has advised people in unhealthy marriages to leave, stating that their children will be fine regardless.

To buttress her point, she shared a video of Annie and 2Baba Idibia's daughter, Isabella, dancing to Naira Marley's song, amid the controversial news of her parents' divorce.

Lady reacts to Isabella Idibia's dance video

The clip showed the young girl lost in the music, her facial expression a picture of pure happiness.

Ijeoma Ekechukwu, the Facebook user who shared the video, accompanied it with a thought-provoking caption.

Ekechukwu opined that Isabella's behaviour despite her parents' marital issues proved the innocence of young minds.

According to her, children often adapt to their circumstances, even in the face of adversity.

She went ahead to advise people in unhealthy marriages not to stay put because they think they are looking after their children's welfare.

In her words:

"Nothing concern this one and whether her parents marriage crash or not o. When I said leave that unhealthy marriage, your children will definitely be okay, this is what I was talking about!! It’s her unbothered attitude for me."

Reactions as lady speaks on Isabella's dance video

The video sparked a lot of reactions from Facebook users, with many weighing in on the topic.

While some commentators echoed Ekechukwu's stance, others expressed differing opinions on the impact of marital problems on children.

Sandra Amaechi said:

"I love your attitude jare. You don’t have to take side enjoy yourself unlike other girl that disowned her own father."

Duru Chinonye said:

"Some of you do not think, do you expect her to come online to talk about her parents marriage?"

Aku Leonard reacted:

"Because she is an American brought up kids. She understands that sometimes marriage break up is not the end of the world, and if breaking up will make the two party happy and find peace, so be it, because marriage isn't a do or die affair."

Omondi added:

"She is not married to them neither did she ask to be born. Girl do you. They can crash from Naija to North pole it doesn't concern you. Your sanity is key."

Oyin Royale said:

"Y'all saying Daniella is disowning her father should keep quiet and stop talking about what you don't know. I'm from a broken home and I saw everything that transpired between my parent. I know who has the problem and who was suffering for it. Daniella is like that coz she saw what her mother went through. The idibias perhaps didn't let their children know what's going on and that's the best coz it can be so traumatic. Even if she's less bothered now, she's still going to be bothered some day. I pray God heals every child that grew with broken homes trauma out there."

Watch the video below:

