A Nigerian lady who recently completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has publicly acknowledged her husband's support

In a video, she visited him at his provision shop and hugged him tightly while expressing her gratitude to him

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's display of love and appreciation for her beloved husband after completing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme has melted hearts.

In an emotional moment captured on video, she paid a visit to her husband's provision shop, where she showered him with gratitude for being her rock throughout her journey.

Ex-corps member appreciates husband who supported her

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @mrschimezie, showed the lady dressed in her NYSC uniform, beaming with joy as she hugged her husband tightly.

Her lovely gesture was accompanied by heartfelt words of appreciation, as she acknowledged her husband's support for her.

"My husband isn't left behind as well. My biggest supporter. Thank you so much muffin," she said.

Reactions as lady appreciates husband's support

The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok with users flooding the comments section to offer their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Many were touched by the lady's display of affection and gratitude towards her husband, hailing him as a pillar of strength in her life.

@#FAVI-SAM said:

"Na husband wen Dey try women go loyal for."

@Food Vendor in Ogwashi-Uku said:

"I love men who support their women dreams."

@Bigg Morgan wrote:

"After all the cheating, we no go tell am okay."

@Dr Bells08 said:

"I’m so happy for you girl. I pray God settle you with a good job so you can make him more proud."

@augustina said:

"When did got married Congratulations anyways."

@Dubem wrote:

"Dem no show am video evidence."

@IFEANYI commented:

"Igbo men are the best trust me."

@maereey said:

"She really let us know for camp dat she is married o I respect her our platoon 1 coordinator."

@Oluchukwu said:

"I just dey shine teeth. God bless him."

@AnnaAdaugo Couture reacted:

"God bless you sir, no be all man fit fulfill their promises."

@chi baby said:

"I love you dear stranger and congratulations."

@B(love) said:

"He will really be proud of you."

@glowsphere.ng(skincare vendor) said:

"Saying thank you to him it’s not easy."

@Jahsgift said:

"An intentional man wish you both well."

@raphaellajane222 commented:

"Congratulations to you both guys."

@Adaugo said:

"I love men who support their women dreams."

@Amarachi3434 said:

"Awwwww this is sweet."

@God's favor said:

"God bless him."

@Bekee said:

"Awwwww my cheeks hurt from smiling so much, I love this!! Congratulations and may God continually keep y’all in his love."

@Presh commented:

"Ahhhhhh so you are married na why you dey your own for camp woooow."

@Ebuka Jaguar reacted:

"They say if your woman go camp serve come na u be the real G."

@Jesse said:

"Has that boy sit down naso I dey take dey mind my business for weytin no concern me much love."

@Alex.Johnson said:

"Every man wants to but what ya be doing with it. Sometimes scares the men away."

@Lawrence king added:

"Make you help show feminist this video abeg."

