A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a post shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point to the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A young Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Nigerian Boy Celebrates as He Builds Bungalow From Scratch, Photos of Small Building Goes Viral

Source: TikTok

Man celebrates as he becomes landlord

The photos, shared on TikTok by @btcba1, gave a glimpse into the man’s journey as he transformed the uncompleted building into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase, which was a small bungalow on a piece of land.

The young man congratulated himself on his latest achievement as he flaunted his new home, while expressing gratitude to God for giving him a house.

He said:

"Alhamdulillah. I don build my own house.”

See the post below:

Those who came across the viral post congratulated the young man on his achievement.

Source: Legit.ng