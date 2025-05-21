Muhammad Dalhatu, a physically challenged innovator from Adamawa, has built appliances like reachable fans, oil stoves, and heater buckets using local materials

Muhammad Dalhatu, a resilient innovator from Yola South Local Government Area in Adamawa State, is redefining what’s possible for people living with disabilities.

At 38, he has created several electric appliances including a reachable fan, oil stove, and heater bucket, using locally available materials. His inventions not only meet practical needs but have also reached international markets in countries such as Cameroon, Niger, and Chad.

Despite sustaining a spinal cord injury in 2015 due to a tragic accident while in his third year at Modibbo Adama University, Dalhatu refused to give in to despair. Instead, he found purpose through innovation and advocacy.

A journey rooted in adversity

Dalhatu was not born with a disability. He was an active, self-reliant young man preparing for his wedding when the accident occurred.

Speaking to Legit.ng, he shared:

"Before I got involved in the accident, I was doing perfectly fine and I was preparing for my wedding in the next 3 months and unfortunately, because of the incident, the wedding was cancelled. I sold all my properties for survival."

He explained that his drive for self-development began after surgery, during a period of total dependence on others.

"One day, looking at my health condition, climate change has a great effect on us. I had a damaged electric heater in my house, I decided to try and see if I could repair it and use it to boil water. Fortunately for me, it worked. From there, I started having inspiration of creating local reachable fan, heater bucket, bricket and sell it out."

Encouraged by early patronage, Dalhatu continued to innovate.

"I was amazed at how people patronized it and that gave me the courage to continue creating different things and today, I have created an oil stove. The stove uses 70% of water, 30% condemned engine oil, using an air blower I created on the stove."

His ingenuity has not only provided financial stability but enabled him to marry and fund his siblings’ education.

Giving back to community and the planet

Dalhatu’s impact extends beyond entrepreneurship. He uses part of his business proceeds to grow and distribute tree seedlings, addressing environmental concerns.

"Out of the profit which I make from this business, I usually store a certain amount of money to buy seeds. I do nurture the seeds till they grow into a plant and then I distribute them to schools and communities that usually encounter climate change."

He has planted over 1,000 trees in schools and communities across Adamawa, including Modibbo Adama University and Royal Academy.

"I feel so fulfilled contributing to my community in the aspect of aiding climate change despite my health condition."

Empowering others with disabilities

Moved by the struggles of others living with disabilities, Dalhatu offers free training to those willing to learn a skill, both physically and virtually.

"It hurts me deeply to see a disabled person begging on the street and that is why I have given an opportunity to anyone who is willing and ready to learn a skill. I will freely teach him/her because disability is never a stagnation to success in life."

He has trained people in states such as Kano, Gombe, Yobe, and his home state of Adamawa.

Words of Inspiration

Dalhatu urged young people not to be discouraged by life’s challenges.

"No situation in life should be a hindrance to your growth and success. I call on the young people to be determined to be ambassadors of change and development no matter how life turns at you. Never give up on your dreams."

