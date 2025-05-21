A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a dream she had regarding the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Both teams, currently lying in 17th and 16th places respectively in the English Premier League table, will face off in an all-English final on Wednesday, May 21, in Bilbao, Spain

The lady prayed that her dream would come true and congratulated the team she saw winning the final

Hours before the kick-off of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, a Nigerian lady, identified as Rita Nikky, said she had a dream about the match.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 21, Ritta prayed that her dream would come to pass.

A lady shares dream she had about Europa League final. Photo Credit: Visionhaus, Facebook/Rita Nikky

She cryptically shared her dream by congratulating Tottenham Hotspur in advance on winning Manchester United, suggesting she saw Spurs as victors in her sleep.

She posted AI-generated pictures of Spurs players, with their coach, lifting the Europa League trophy. Her Facebook post read:

"I had a dream!🥵🤭

"May my dream come true 🙏🤲🙌.

"Congratulations to Spurs in advance."

A lady congratulates Tottenham ahead of their Europa League final match against Man Utd. Photo Credit: Rita Nikky, AllEvents

People react to lady's Europa League dream

Jackson Chelsea said:

"Congratulations to Tottenham Hotspur 🏆."

BigOnuh Gabrielsaint said:

"May it come to pass IJN."

Linda Joseph said:

"Congratulations to them."

Johnson Anthony said:

"Yes oooo I also saw it iny dream as well.

"Congratulations 🎉.

"Spurs 🏆."

Jasper C Opara said:

"This ur dream na sign of big belle oooh 🤣🤣🤣 on the way ooh too much of cold ❄️ weather ☁️🤣🤣🤣 go see ur doctor 💊💊🏥."

Godfrey Nelson said:

"U knw dreams dey come opposite for reality... hope say u no forget ur final too."

Prince Adeoye said:

"Spurs na toothless dog, Red devil no dey see final for eye, even in their worst form, cup sabi turn them to demon."

Wisdom Chinedu said:

"Apart from #blackwood #loud #weed and #garri wetin else this girl dey smoke 🙄🙄🙄."

Obioha Soyabuchukwu Kingsley said:

"Your dream has come to pass amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared his dream concerning the outcome of the Europa League final match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man predicts Europa League final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who had accurately predicted the outcomes of nine matches had released his prediction for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Raheem first went viral on social media many months ago for accurately predicting the outcome of seven AFCON matches and later got two predictions right, though some other predictions failed to come true. He said he saw over three goals in the match, and the game possibly going into extra time. At the end of the day, he said he saw Spurs winning the trophy. His post read:

"In today's Europa League final between Spurs and Man U, I see over 3 goals, a possible extra 30 minutes, a win for Tottenham, and a first European title in 70 years for the North Londoners. This is how I see it. Sorry, Man U fans."

