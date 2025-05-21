With a few hours to go, a man has shared his prediction for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

The all-English Europa League final will be played on Wednesday, May 21, at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain

Legit.ng learnt that the man had got nine of his football predictions correct in the past and has missed some too

A Facebook user, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, has elicited mixed reactions from football lovers after sharing his prediction of how the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will pan out.

Raheem first went viral many months ago for accurately predicting the outcome of seven AFCON matches and later got two predictions right, though some other predictions failed to come true.

A man says he sees Tottenham Hotspur winning the Europa League final. Photo Credit: Chris Brunskill, Facebook/Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Getty Images

Man's Europa League final prediction

A few hours before kick-off, Raheem, in his usual manner, posted his prediction of the Europa League final on Facebook.

He said he saw over three goals in the match, and the game possibly going into extra time. At the end of the day, he said he saw Spurs winning the trophy, leaving Red Devils players and fans heartbroken. Raheem wrote:

"In today's Europa League final between Spurs and Man U, I see over 3 goals, a possible extra 30 minutes, a win for Tottenham, and a first European title in 70 years for the North Londoners. This is how I see it. Sorry, Man U fans."

A man says Tottenham will win the Europa League final. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, AllEvents

Source: Facebook

Man's Europa League final prediction stirs reactions

Ibrahim Musa said:

"I personally stand with Tottenham to win."

King Ozone said:

"You are really making sense bro..."

Nicholas Bungei Nkanai said:

"Am seeing draw of 2-2 full time and Tottenham winning in extra time."

David Abu Mani said:

"U predicted Barca to beat Inter 4:1 in the first Leg UCL.

"So bro take a chill pill."

Chibuzo Ramos said:

"I will come back here to laugh you and your prediction after the game ✌️."

Kamara Kamara said:

"From wae u predict for Arsenal na den nr able go final same things happen to Barcelona.

"Football na win n Los just pray the best team."

Man United coach speaks ahead of final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's coach, had expressed his desire to win the Europa League final despite a poor run in the English Premier League.

The Red Devils delivered a commanding second-leg performance against Lyon despite an early scare in the match. That win set up a final against English Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The 40-year-old coach spoke about Spurs and how difficult the team would be. In his words:

"I think Tottenham are a team who have a lot of intensity. They have a really strong identity, they play in the same way, and you can see it. They score a lot of goals but they also suffer because they want to score every time. We know Spurs, they know our team, and we also have a strong identity so it is going to be a good game."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng