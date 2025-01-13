On Sunday, January 12, 10-man Manchester United earned a place in the FA Cup fourth round after defeating Arsenal in a penalty shootout, while Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-2

Hours before both matches, an African man made a post on Facebook predicting their outcomes and was laughed at by some netizens

However, both matches turned out the way he predicted, prompting people to revisit his Facebook post

A Facebook user, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, has caused a commotion on the social media platform after he accurately predicted Sunday football matches - Manchester United versus Arsenal and Real Madrid versus Barcelona.

In a thrilling FA Cup third-round encounter on Sunday, which ended at 1-1 at full time, the Red Devils defeated Arsenal in a penalty shootout thanks to Altay Bayindir's heroics and booked their place in the fourth round.

He correctly predicted the results of the two matches. Photo Credit: Alex Pantling, Facebook/Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Getty Images

In another epic fixture between Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, Hansi Flick's side thrashed their Los Blancos opponent 5-2 to win the 2025 Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah.

Amadu's Facebook football predictions

Amadu wrote on Facebook on Sunday that Manchester United and Barcelona would emerge victors in their respective encounters.

He added that the Spanish Super Cup clash would see both teams score, with Barcelona coming tops again. His Facebook post read:

"Just as Manchester United will win against Arsenal today, so will Barcelona against Real Madrid. The Super Clasica will see both teams on the scoresheet but the Catalans will come on top again. It's a win for Barcelona and Manchester United."

Some of his followers doubted his predictions and called him names but revisited his Facebook post when they came to pass.

Amadu had in 2024 gained internet fame for correctly predicting the outcome of some AFCON matches.

People's reactions when he dropped the prediction

Wajuku Kennedy said:

"What do you expect from a Barcelona fan🤣."

Akaninyene AK William said:

"You should do this more often Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh."

Joseph Gakunga said:

"Your predictions are just nonsense."

Lebbie William said:

"Jock of the century😄😄."

Sahr David Banga said:

"England has the worst referees. WT.F 😡 😠.

"Say if the referees allow it."

Fengai Gborie said:

"All r dae tell you na dat den nor dae Kongosa Real Madrid."

Nwanneakolam Cyrus said:

"Oh my own GREAT PREDICTOR, you're back,

"Welcome.

"This time, I'm going to win a bet from ur predictions."

Victor Nkpofor Jnr said:

"You all supporting barca tonight will lose cuz Madrid is winning by 2:0."

Amadu accurately predicted AFCON matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the same man had accurately predicted the results of seven round of 16 matches at the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In a Facebook post that went viral in 2024, Amadu told his followers what would happen in the match between Nigeria and Cameroon and also predicted the outcome of Cape Verde versus Mauritania. They all happened.

However, Amadu's prediction about the game between South Africa and Morroco failed as the former trashed the latter with two goals to nothing. This did not stop netizens from begging him for predictions for future football games.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng