A man gave clear predictions of what would happen during the AFCON round of 16 matches, and he got seven correctly

The man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, predicted that Senegal would lose on penalties, and it happened that way

He also predicted that Nigeria would triumph over Cameroon and that Cape Verde would beat Mauritania, and all came to pass

A man has become popular after he correctly predicted seven rounds of 16 games in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, said on Facebook that he had told people what would happen, and they never believed him.

Seven of the eight predictions about the AFCON round of 16 games came to pass. Photo credit: Facebook/Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, Getty Images/Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh and X/CAF.

In his predictions dropped before the matches were played, Amadu said Guinea would beat Equatorial Guinea and that Senegal would lose on penalties to Ivory Coast, and all he said came to pass.

Predictions for AFCON matches

Amadu also said that Mali would beat Burkina Faso and that DR. Congo would triumph over Egypt, and these also happened.

His prediction about Nigerian beating Cameroon also came to pass. What he said about the game between Cape Verde and Mauritania also happened that way.

However, Amadu's prediction about the game between South Africa and Morroco did not come to pass as South Africa trashed Morroco with two goals to nothing.

The man said:

"Just as I predicted, Cameron, Namibia, E. Guinea, and Egypt have all been knocked out. What makes it interesting was that Egypt got ousted on penalties just as I said a few days ago."

He has gone ahead to predict that Guinea will reach the finals and win the AFCON by defeating Cape Verde in extra time.

Reactions to Amadu's predictions

Habib Kemoh Gassama commented:

"That's great, man, your predictions are working let's continue to the quarter finals stage and if it will happen."

Kazeem Taiwo Omo-Oduduwa said:

"You wrote this like you were a seer. We'll revisit this after the semi-finals are played."

@Josh_Billionsz said:

"Omo this guy suppose dey drop sure odds o."

