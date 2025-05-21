Many hours before the Europa League final kick-off, a Nigerian man took to social media to share a dream he had regarding the outcome of the match

On Wednesday, May 21, Manchester United will face their English counterpart, Tottenham Hotspur, at San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain

The man expressed sadness about his dream as he didn't wish it to become reality, and prayed it wouldn't happen

Chukwuebuka Nwa, a Nigerian youth, has made public a dream he had on Tuesday, May 20, about the Europa League final match between English sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at the San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday, May 21.

Despite a disappointing run in the English Premier League, which left them in 16th position, the Red Devils remain unbeaten in the Europa League and will slug it out with 17th-place Tottenham, who have beaten the Red Devils three times this season.

Man's Europa League final dream

Chukwuebuka, in a Facebook post, said that Manchester United won the final in his dream, adding that his dreams always come true.

A worried Chukwuebuka begged God not to make his dream become a reality this time. His post read:

"Last night I dream about Manchester united winning it and my dream always come to pass.

"God abeg no do this one biko🙆."

In the comment section, the young man, who supports a different club, expressed worry that a victory for the Red Devils would make his club a laughing stock.

"God they're going to laugh at us biko."

Interesting statistics ahead of Europa League final

According to FourFourTwo, United would make history should they defeat Spurs in the Europa League final, as it would imply that they have secured silverware in three successive seasons for the first time since the end of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, following League Cup and FA Cup triumphs in 2022/23 and 2023/24 respectively.

It is also noteworthy that this is Spurs' first appearance in the final since the competition's 2009 rebrand, having reached three UEFA Cup finals – including two of the first three.

Alan Shearer predicts Europa League final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that football great Alan Shearer had predicted the outcome of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The former England international stated that Spurs appear more aggressive and determined to win the title than United. The 54-year-old noted that Spurs have an edge, having defeated United in all three encounters this season. The Newcastle legend added that while the match is difficult to predict, he expects the London club to get the job done. He said:

“This match is pretty impossible to predict when you look at how bad both teams have been. Spurs have done really well against Man United this season, so due to their record against them, I’d say Spurs may be slight favourites. “My prediction is 2-2 or 3-3 after extra-time and Tottenham to win on penalties."

