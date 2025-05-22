Brennan Johnson's first half goal was enough for Tottenham Hotspurs to win their first trophy since 2008

A lack of silverware, UEFA Champions League (UCL) football. and a possible 17th-place finish in the league, have put the spotlight INEOS's decision to hire Ruben Amorim

But despite the Europa League final heartbreak, Akin Alabi, a prominent member of the Nigerian house of representatives, believes the Manchester United board would stick with Amorim

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience covering football and global sports.

Bilbao, Spain - Akin Alabi, the lawmaker representing Egbeda federal constituency of Oyo state, has said he is 'sure Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim would not be fired'.

Legit.ng reports that on Wednesday, May 21, Manchester United lost to Tottenham Hotspur, 0-1, in the Europa League final, and it increased the pressure on Amorim, in what has been a dismal season.

Report reveals the 'main reason’ for decision on whether to sack Amorim amid clear Sir Jim Ratcliffe stance.

Manchester United are also set to finish near the bottom in the English Premier League (EPL) standings.

After the Europa League final, many fans and experts have also criticised Amorim for his tactical, selection decisions, and general performance this season. Several people who are displeased with Manchester United's 2024-2025 campaign have called for his sack.

Commenting after the game, Alabi, a lifelong Manchester United fan, did not hold back in his assessment of his beloved club's performance. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was particularly scathing about United's season-long struggles.

Alabi was also thankful he could not make the trip to Spain.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Horrible horrible United. We didn’t deserve it. Glad my visa didn’t come out. What a disastrous trip that would have been. What a torrid 6 months it’s been for Amorim. I’m sure he won’t be fired but if there is no quick improvement next season, he won’t last till December."

Man Utd reportedly make Amorim sack decision

Meanwhile, a report from The Times ahead of the final confirmed that United decided that they would stick with Amorim regardless of the result at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

It claims that, unless Amorim walks away, he will be in the United dugout once again next season, with his job under no threat at all.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly backs Ruben Amorim despite frustrating football season. Photo credit: @AliceTalksFooty

Even if Amorim were to decide that he wanted to leave in the summer, it is claimed that INEOS chairman and United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would attempt to talk him out of it because he rates him so highly.

Europa League final: Amorim reacts after United's loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Amorim reacted to his team's 1-0 loss that crowned Tottenham Hotspur as the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final.

Amorim appeared and sounded deflated during his post-match conference, claiming he shares in the pain of their fans and they have to simply deal with the loss.

The 40-year-old remained defiant that his team were the better side and admitted that even though they had been really poor on many occasions this season, the final was not one of them.

