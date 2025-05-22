Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final held in Bilbao on Wednesday night, May 21

The Red Devils, who were unbeaten heading into the final, will now miss out on European competition next season.

Frustrated fans have called on the club’s owners to sack head coach Ruben Amorim before the end of the month

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 to win the 2025 UEFA Europa League title on Wednesday night, May 21.

The highly anticipated final, held at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, fell short of expectations, leaving many football fans disappointed.

Manchester United ended the 2024/25 season without a trophy and failed to qualify for European competition next season.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner finished 16th in the English Premier League this season

Adepoju labels Amorim terrible coach

Die-hard Manchester United fan Tobi Adepoju has called for the immediate sacking of manager Ruben Amorim.

In a post on X, the sports journalist warned that the Red Devils should brace for poor results if the Portuguese coach remains in charge.

Adepoju added that Amorim, 40, is on the verge of becoming the worst manager in the club’s history. He said:

"Amorim out. You are not a good coach, I pity Manchester United fans who dey believe this guy. This guy is not going to do anything on this job.

"His era will be the worse in the history of Manchester United. This guy is a scam; he is a terrible coach".

Amorim Gives condition for his exit

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted he is open to leaving the club following their Europa League final defeat.

According to Sky Sports, the 40-year-old said he has “nothing to show the fans” from his time in charge.

He added that his future now depends on the decision of the board and the support of the fans. He said:

"If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will go in the next day."

Fans react to Ruben Amorim’s admission of sack

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed call for the sack of Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim. Read them below

Sabad Erian said:

"You still had time to add stops. You are not angry. Amorim is not going anywhere."

Ajao Olufemi wrote:

"No be to cut head be the solution o..... Na Amorin be Onana wey pari ball inside?"

Joseph Benneth Ogudu added:

"Out ke? How he wan take feed him family?

"He is a family man bro, how do you expect him to feed his children and pay their school fees?

"He needs to keep his job for the family, we support him."

Mourinho to replace Amorim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to take over the managerial role at Manchester United, with current boss Ruben Amorim reportedly ready to resign.

The Portuguese tactician, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, has overseen a disappointing run of form that has left the Red Devils languishing in 16th place in the Premier League.

Mourinho previously managed Manchester United between 2016 and 2018, delivering a League Cup and Europa League double in 2017.

