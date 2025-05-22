Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made his position clear after the club suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur dominated the Red Devils to win their first major title since they won the English League Cup in 2008

United head coach Ruben Amorim has disclosed that he would walk away 'tomorrow' if the club owners tell him to leave

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to retain manager Ruben Amorim despite the team's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

The defeat marked United's worst season since the Premier League's inception in 1992, as they finished 16th or 17th in the league, with only six wins, six draws, and 13 losses since Amorim's appointment in November.

Despite the poor performance, The Times reports that United will stick with Amorim for the next season, with his job secure unless he chooses to leave.

It was gathered that Ratcliffe values Amorim and would attempt to dissuade the Portuguese tactician from departing.

United face Aston Villa in their final match, where a loss could see them end the season with 39 points, a tally that would have led to relegation in three previous Premier League seasons.

Amorim was criticised for his tactical and selection choices during the game against Spurt.

Fans and analysts blasted the tactician for his decision to use Alejandro Garnacho as a substitute, with the Argentine only coming on in the 71st minute to replace Mason Mount.

After the game, a dejected Amorim said via Hindustan Times:

“If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will leave tomorrow.

“But I will not quit again. I am confident in my job. As you see, I will not change anything in the way I do things.

“In this moment, I am not here to defend myself. It's not my style. I have nothing to show to the fans. In this moment [I need] a little bit of faith."

Tears of joy flowed from white-clad Tottenham fans at Athletic Bilbao’s Estadio de San Mames, as the team ended their reputation for fumbling in crucial matches.

It was a huge milestone for Spurs, as they secured their first trophy since 2008 and their first continental silverware since the 1983-84 season, CNN reports.

The north London club, long burdened by a "nearly good enough" label over the past decade, celebrated the win as if it were their first in nearly two decades.

