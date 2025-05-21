A Nigerian tenant captured his landlord destroying his air conditioning system by cutting the pipe despite people trying to stop him

The landlord was seen using pliers to cut the pipe, releasing the gas from the AC, causing a stir online

The tenant vowed to calculate the cost and demand a refund, while the landlord dared him to call his lawyer

A tenant captured the moment his landlord destroyed his air conditioning system so that he would not use it.

Despite restraints from people, the landlord was seen cutting the air conditioning set with a pair of pliers.

A Nigerian landlord destroys his tenant’s air conditioner, asking him to call his lawyer. Photo: @dammiedammie35

The viral video was shared by @dammiedammie35 on X and caught the attention of many netizens.

As he cut the pipe, the gas from the air conditioner gushed out.

Tenant reacts as landlord destroys his AC

The tenant who was behind the camera stated that he would calculate the charges, and the landlord would refund him.

The landlord then challenged the tenant, asking him to call his lawyer since he also had one.

Amid the exchange of words, the tenant stated that he would fix the AC again, while the landlord dared him.

The tenant said:

“I go fix am back and you go cut am. I go dey count am for you. This man get mind cut my AC.”

The video was captioned:

“Landlord damages tenant's AC to prevent his tenant from using it, as he doesn't want AC in the property… Abeg if na you, wetin you go do?”

Reactions as landlord destroys tenant's AC

@Chimaizuobi

This is very wrong; but I wonder if they were pre-informed before time that they were not allowed to use air conditioners in the compound. (The landlord’s approach is very wrong though)

@Daniel_Elviss

"I’ve had my fair share of landlords craziness too. Landlord says he doesn’t want water to run into any of the apartments , calls police to to arrest the tank and cut the pipes and then wrote a statement saying the occupants of the house are UGM, thank God for the CSO of that station who called his bluff."

@Obajodeci_ said:

"This one don buy gbese naw, with full evidence.... This guy has all it takes to press charges."

@JE_Nuel_U said:

"The biggest mistake is to live in the same compound with your landlord."

@retweet_repostz said:

"Hahaha. Landlady do me same like 15yrs ago. Though she no cut my own but she frustrate me till I remove am."

