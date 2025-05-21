A social activist has opened up about his recent conversation with Labour Party's 2023 Presidential Candidate Peter Obi concerning his trip to Rome for Pope Leo's inauguration

The team leader at the Free Nigeria Movement rubbished reports that Obi was prevented from personally meeting the Pope, describing such notions as ethically biased and hateful

He posted Obi's flight ticket for the inauguration, which the former Anambra governor had shown him upon request

Dr Moses Paul, a social activist, has come to the defence of former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and rubbished talks and reports that the Labour Party's 2023 Presidential Candidate was denied the opportunity to personally meet Pope Leo XIV at his inauguration mass.

While describing such reports as ethically biased, hateful and misleading, Moses made his recent conversation with Obi on the matter public.

A man says Peter Obi told him his trip to the Vatican City was personal and non-political. Photo Credit: Moses Paul, X/@kfayemi

Source: Facebook

Moses shares what Peter Obi told him

Moses, in a Facebook post, noted that Obi had earlier clarified on X the purpose of his visit to the Vatican City was for the inauguration mass and not a political. He said Nigerians know that Obi has been a regular visitor to the Vatican for over 20 years and is a Papal Knight of the Catholic Church.

When Moses met Obi, he said the former Anambra governor calmly told him not to "bother about things like that", adding that his attendance at Pope Leo's inauguration was similar to what he did during Pope Francis' in 2013.

When he further quizzed Obi on the matter, he said:

"I bought my own ticket and traveled for what I believe is a personal, non-political trip, but people are trying to politicize it.”

A man shares his recent conversation with Peter Obi. Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Moses Paul

Source: Facebook

Moses posted Obi's flight ticket he shared with him upon request, and highlighted the philanthropist's explanation:

"I flew from Lagos to London on Air Peace. A Nigerian friend drove me from there to Heathrow, where I boarded a flight to Rome. I returned the same way, Rome to Heathrow, then back to Nigeria.”

Moses frowned at the misleading reports peddled against Obi, saying it was enough.

"...Enough of the lies. Enough of the propaganda. The truth has no tribe.

"Mr. Peter Obi has since returned and resumed his visits to hospitals and schools, donating millions, resources he could have easily spent on luxury travel. Instead of appreciating such integrity and sacrifice, some choose to insult him.

"Rather than holding accountable those who squander taxpayers’ money, some are fixated on disparaging the one man who is actually making a difference," Moses' post read in part.

Legit.ng has reached out to Moses to confirm what he said about Obi, but he has yet to respond at the time of this report.

Man's chat with Peter Obi stirs reactions

Emezie Ben said:

"Obi is the real father that fathered their father.... that's why they always have a running stomach over his matter."

Glad Nwakaego said:

"When you said he used the difference between economy and business class for charity, lay people may not really understand lol but as a travel agent, I know that the difference is and I can tell you, the difference is clear."

Emeka Nick Onoyima said:

"Thank you Dr. Mo, for the clarification but then people like those you mentioned, please never ever allow Mr. Obi to dignify them with a reply. Personally I have blocked Reno and Fani, but Sowore, you should allow Obidients to deal with him. It's good as he has exposed he's a mercenary before time."

Belle Helene said:

"Reno that is looking for crumbs from Apc,ffk that will never grace any public office in Nigeria again is talking,anyways if he don't talk trash no politician in Apc will drop crumbs for him to pick and sponsor his lifestyle..I like Peter's silence to them ,they are a non factor💯."

Michael Chibuikem Okafor said:

"What sort of response is this? You should have just st.fu. If you want to address issues you should have gone straight to the point. This particular response is neither here nor there. Focus on issues and leave detractors."

Obi shares why he didn't meet Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Obi had shared why he didn't personally meet Pope Leo at his inauguration.

President Bola Tinubu had met with the new pope and shook hands with the religious leader. However, Obi did not.

In a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, which he personally signed, Obi said the foreign trip "was a deeply solemn and reflective visit", and "never a political event".

Source: Legit.ng