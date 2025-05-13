Rivers-based cleric and general overseer of the Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has called on parents who abandoned a children in from of his house

Apostle Chinyere, who was known for supporting the needy, shared he screenshot of the child from his CCTV, saying that her parents should come and pick her up because his house is full

Recall that the Apostle once sent two Nigerians to study in Cyprus but they called him out alleging that he abandoned them on getting to the country

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, who was based in Rivers state, has made a public call on the parents of a girl reportedly abandoned at his residence's gate to come and pick her up.

Chinyerem who was known for his popular and expensive philanthropic gestures, including the sponsoring of some young Nigerians to study abroad, made the call in a social media post on Monday, May 12.

How Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere helped Happie Boys

According to Premium Time, the famous pastor, in August 2023, sent two young Nigerians, Matthew Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, who were popularly known as the Happie Boys, to Cyprus for studying. This was after they were sacked for dancing while on their duty post.

Some months after their arrival, the young boys generated controversies on social media when they call out their helper, accusing him of abandoning them after they were flown to Cyprus.

The cleric then booked their flight ticket back to the country and vowed never to send anyone outside the country again. In August 2023, Happie Boys made serious allegation against the cleric in a viral claim that the religious leader rap'd and impregnated a 14-year-old girl.

Chinyere speak on girl dropped at his gate

His latest outcry about the girl dropped in front of his house on social media came months after the Lagos State Government was reported to have demolished his free school he built to cater for orphans and children of the widows.

In 2024, the philanthropist was crowned with the title of Ihie 1 of the Ikwuorie autonomous community. He drew public's attention to the presence of the girl in from of his house, posting a screenshot from the CCTV. He then called on her parents to come and pick her up, adding that he had been overwhelmed with charity cases.

He noted that the police are on their way because his "house of overflowing, and the prices of food has doubled." This will be the second time the famous pastor will be rejecting a charity case in a year. He rejected one child abandoned at his residence in April 2024, stating that his house was full.

