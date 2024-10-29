Beautiful Air Peace Hostess Marks Her Company's 10 Years Anniversary With Lovely Video
- Air Peace celebrated a decade of its existence, and a staff of the popular Nigerian airline marked the anniversary online
- The staff, a lady who is an air hostess, shared a video on TikTok, and it went viral, garnering reactions
- The air hostess' post sparked a conversation about Nigerian airlines and what it takes to work with one
An air hostess, a staff of Air Peace, has taken to social media to celebrate her company's 10th anniversary.
In a TikTok video, the air hostess, @firstladyenyo, showed the various meals she got as a staff of the Nigerian airline.
@firstladyenyo noted that Air Peace employed and trained her. Her video went viral and got many aviation enthusiasts talking.
When quizzed about the aviation school she attended, the Air Peace hostess said:
"Universal school of aviation (USA)."
She revealed that Air Peace provides basic training after employment.
Watch her video below:
Nigerians hail the Air Peace hostess
Cyndy-cyien said:
"Christy na you da hot oo."
Emem Elijah said:
"Air peace Dey craze… if dem reschedule my flight again today I go swear for dem."
Asonye Juliet said:
"Na why una wan kill us with 100 percent increment."
ANI🥰 said:
"I'd have to fly with Air Peace one of these days so you gist me about Koko and that little talkative 🥰🥰baby actress ☺️☺️She use talk resemble you Christy."
Sky queen🛫🛫 said:
"Lol the food Dey sweet with different delicacy."
miraclecute29 said:
"One thing I love about you Christy is you always respond to text keep it up 🥰🥰much love from Ghana."
nanaabawalker❤️🔥🔐 said:
"I wanted to become @ air hoster but now a nurse."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Air Peace flight attendant had interviewed singers Phyno and Timaya.
How to be flight attendant
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Air Peace worker had shared how one could be a flight attendant.
According to Chidimma, a person must be over 18, a graduate, and have completed NYSC before applying to be a flight attendant.
After completing the above, the interested person would then enrol into a Navigation school where they teach how to become part of a cabin crew. The flight attendant revealed that the navigation school teaches how to be polite, fire fighting, ditching, emergency drills, and so on. All the teachings are part of a prep to becoming a cabin crew.
