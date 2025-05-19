A Nigerian woman who lost her childhood friend has gone viral online due to how she mourned her

The death of her friend was kept a secret from her, but when she was eventually told, she was devastated

In an emotional video, the old woman sat on a chair close to her friend's grave, singing and weeping in sorrow

A Nigerian woman was left in deep emotional pain after hearing that her childhood friend had died.

The death of her childhood friend was kept a secret from her out of fear of how she might react to it.

The woman was seen beside the graveside of her childhood friend.

However, when she was eventually told that her friend was no more, the old woman was devastated.

In a video, the old woman was spotted sitting by her late friend's graveside and singing emotionally.

The video was posted on Facebook by Chinaify Bro, who said the deceased woman was her mother.

Chinaify said the old woman has also died after mourning her friend.

She wrote:

"When my mum passed, it was hidden from this woman. She was my mum's childhood friend and hype woman (onye 'ogo'). We call her Nne Ogene or Mama Ogene. Her son was Ogene. Everyday, during our 'uno onwu' (a period of muorning and sober reflection), she always came around to join the family, sits by the grave and sings for my mum. It was quite touching. How someone who is not blood could be so affected by your death tells a lot about good friendship. I recorded from far away, you would have seen her shedding tears. I have just been informed that she passed too. Odiegwu! This life ehh. E don tire me."

The woman sat by her late friend's grave side and wept. Photo credit: Facebook/Chinaify Bro

Watch the video below:

Reactions as old woman mourns her childhood friend

Olisemeka Sony said:

"You don't find such friends in this generation. May God rest her soul!"

Precious Chiamaka Okoro said:

"When I started reading I was going to comment and say I hope she didn’t pass too cos it usually hard for them to cope when their close friends or age mate leaves until I read the last part and saw that she has passed too. May God rest their beautiful souls. They’ll continue their friendship there."

Oruma Obinna said:

"My dad refused to attend his best friends funeral. He insisted that he is not dead and should wait for him.. 3 months later, he just left and joined him."

Dinma Modella Isaac said:

Lost a very close friend in October of last year .. I’m still in shock .. it seems she travelled because I can’t just accept that she’s gone .. It feels like she’s around, like I can see her in the corner of my eye .. sometimes, it feels like someone just walked pass my side and I can’t see anyone . May their souls continue to rest in peace."

