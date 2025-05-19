A lady has shared her pain and heartbreak on social media after getting unexpectedly betrayed by her best friend

In a video, she shared how she was happy that her best friend was getting married, not knowing that her boyfriend was the groom

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar opinions

A painful betrayal has been exposed on social media, leaving thousands of users heartbroken and outraged.

A lady revealed how her best friend stabbed her in the back by secretly dating her boyfriend, with the duo even going as far as planning their wedding.

Lady who saw her friend's wedding card cries out after seeing name of her fiance. Photo credit: Peter Dazeley/ Getty Images, Owoeye_Tunmise/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady calls out friend who betrayed her

TikTok user @owoeye_tunmise shared a heart-wrenching video detailing the painful experience she had.

She recounted how her friend had confided in her about finally finding love after years of being single, and she had been genuinely happy for her.

Sadly, she didn't know that her friend's new partner was none other than her own boyfriend, and the two had been secretly planning their wedding.

The bombshell dropped when the friend sent her a wedding invitation, leaving her in tears and pain.

Lady tearful narrates how best friend got into relationship with her own man. Photo credit: Owoeye_Tunmise/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"You think you can hurt me? My best friend told me she finally got into a relationship after years of being single. I was so happy thinking that we're finally both taken. Little did I know it was my boyfriend she got into a relationship with, they even started planning their wedding while I still thought I had my boyfriend. I was very joyous my girl will he getting married until she sent me the invitation card and realised she was getting married to my own boyfriend."

Reactions as lady laments over best friend's betrayal

The lady's video sparked an outpouring of sympathy and support from TikTok users, who were quick to share their own stories of betrayal and heartbreak.

Many expressed their outrage and disgust at the friend's actions, with some even calling her out for her deceit.

The incident caused a heated debate on social media, with many users weighing in on the severity of the betrayal.

While some have defended the friend's actions, others have condemned her for her blatant disregard for her friend's feelings.

@Yournative_saintcooks said:

"Omo how was your mental health then. This hurts reading and then imagine what you went through."

@nocturnal wrote:

"Someone is playing with my feelings right now, if I go for her friend who has been consoling me, she will come nd post same thing here."

Lovem said:

"True world is beautiful you will go places and meet someone who will move mountains for you and you will be the only woman he ever sees."

@yallmeetsandy1 said:

"Cross highest time of betrayal, I don’t think y’all can understand this English but I know what I’m saying."

@ORIAKu said:

"So you didn’t see the picture of the guy your friend was dating. Wow!!"

@~sara~ said:

"Same thing happened to me. She slept with my then boyfriend advised me to break up with him cos it's was kinda a distance thing. Then later told me they are together when I came back from school."

@Wawere Holy said:

"The fact that you cut them off they won’t be happy because what brings them happiness is seeing your reaction and seeing you sad. Be strong baby girl better is coming."

@Abby added:

"Even sent you the invitation????? Nahhhhhh she’s one of Lucifer’s minion."

Watch the video here:

Woman in pain as bestie betrays her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman identified as Rose cried out on social media after being betrayed by her best friend.

Rose shared WhatsApp messages the said bestie sent to her husband, and this caused quite a stir on the net.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng