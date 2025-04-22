Before his death, Pope Francis wrote a preface to a book written by Cardinal Angelo Scola and the writing has been published

In the writing which was published by Vatican News, the departed Pope wrote about death, describing it as a new beginning

According to Pope Francis, who died at 7:35 am on Easter Monday, 2025, death is the beginning of something that will never end

The late Pope Francis had something profound to say about death two months before he died on Easter Monday, 2025.

The Pope's words were contained in a preface he wrote to a book written by Cardinal Angelo Scola.

Pope Francis stated that death is a new beginning. Photo credit: Getty Images/Vatican Pool and Franco Origlia.

Source: Getty Images

The book by Cardinal Angelo Scola, the Archbishop Emeritus of Milan, is titled “Awaiting a New Beginning. Reflections on Old Age.”

Late Pope Francis wrote the preface, and in his short piece, he talked about death and what comes after it.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

According to the Pope, who wrote the preface on February 7, death is not the end, but a new beginning.

He wrote:

"It is precisely the conclusion of these pages by Angelo Scola, a heartfelt confession of how he is preparing himself for the final encounter with Jesus, that gives us a consoling certainty: death is not the end of everything, but the beginning of something. It is a new beginning, as the title wisely highlights, because eternal life, which those who love already begin to experience on earth within the daily tasks of life — is beginning something that will never end."

Pope Francis had said death marks a new beginning. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Vatican Pool and Lisa Maree Williams.

Source: Getty Images

The late Pope noted that death is a new beginning because it enables believers to live in something they have never lived before.

His words:

"And it is precisely for this reason that it is a “new” beginning, because we will live something we have never fully lived before: eternity."

Part of the Pope's reflections about death was also posted on Facebook by Vatican News, and it attracted many reactions.

See some Facebook reactions below:

Early Gold said:

"Peaceful compassion, We honor Pope Francis, the humble shepherd, with respect and sorrow."

Meator Massaquoi said:

"May your soul continue to rest in perfect peace Papa Francis."

Jordana Unda Guzman said:

"May his soul rest in peace. Loking forward to seeing you again Pope Francis."

The Virtual Catechist said:

"Death is not the final end but a transition to a new life with this in mind May you rest in peace. Papa Francesco."

Stanly Sebastian said:

"No condolences. We traditional christians pray for, new Crusader Pope to defend core faith & christian cause. Praise the lord Yeshuva."

Nigerian man mentions where new Pope should be selected from

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, numerous reactions came from social media users after the death of Pope Francis was announced on Monday.

While many people mourned the Pope, who died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, 2025, others focused on who would be the next Pope.

One Nigerian man has insisted that it is fitting for the next Pope to come from Africa, since the continent has qualified candidates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng