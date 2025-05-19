A Nigerian man who went into an English language competition with a British man has lost by a slim margin

The man, Ifedayo Johnson, had challenged the British man to a publicly monitored English language test

Ifedayo, a graduate of Tai Solarin University, had said that if he lost in the competition, he would pack his things and return to Nigeria

An abroad-based man lost in an English language competition after challenging a British man.

Ifedayo Johnson had promised to pack his bags and leave the UK if he were defeated in the competition.

Ifedayo scored 79 while the British man scored 83.

The confrontation, which happened on X, started after a British man, Angantýr, made a disparaging comment about Nigerians in the UK.

He had said:

“Why did we make our care sector critically dependent on Nigerians who barely speak English…”

Ifedayo responded by challenging him to an English language competition and they all agreed to the duel.

Ifedayo wrote:

"Hello @BasedNorthmathr I’m openly challenging you to an English Language Skills test. This would entail Writing, Listening, Speaking and Listening tests. If your overall score is higher than mine, I’ll quietly pack my bags and leave this country within 24 hours. But if I score higher than you, you’ll keep your mouth shut and never again question or disrespect the English Language skills of any Nigerian. Let me know when you’re ready so we fix the date and other modalities. About time y’all are put where you belong."

The competition was held on Sunday, May 18, and Ifedayo lost by a margin. While Angantýr scored 83, Ifedayo scored 79.

The man lost after competing with a British man.

Angantýr has posted the result of the test, saying he has successfully defended the honour of his country.

He wrote:

"Honour defended. England Conquers!"

Meanwhile, Ifedayo responded with:

"How shameless can you be, mate?"

It is not clear if Ifedayo would make good his pledge to leave the UK if he loses. Legit.ng has reached out to him for comments.

Reactions as Nigerian man loses in English competition

@MavenPolitic said:

"For an STEM guy a score of 83 is astounding, well done!"

@HWoodTrashIII said:

"Great work here. ENGLAND PREVAILS."

@Ogbeni_Bam said:

"Congratulations for Winning but 83 to 79 isn’t much of a win to be shouting about considering the Fact that English is your native language. It’s a wake up call that an average Nigerian is brilliant in the Use of English, SER001 and SER002 ."

@Bolanle12242742 said:

"You should be ashamed of yourself. He mastered your language at a native language speaker level. Beating him with only 4 points! You should have cleared the test. I expected 100/100 as a native speaker. You really need to work on your English skills."

