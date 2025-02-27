A Nigerian man who lives abroad appeared in a hilarious video in which he was answering questions from an Oyinbo man

The Oyinbo man had asked him what languages he could speak fluently, and the man said Pidgin was one of them

When the Oyinbo man asked him to say something in Pidgin, he said he was angry that the Oyinbo man was asking him JAMB questions

A Nigerian man who lives abroad is trending online due to how he answered a question during a street interview.

The man was being interviewed by a white man who was doing a street interview with random people.

The Nigerian man gave a wrong interpretation of what he said in Pidgin. Photo credit: TikTok/@mikkelgermer.

In the video, which was posted by @mikkelgermer, he had asked the Nigerian man the number of languages he could speak.

The man responded by saying he could speak the Yoruba language and Pidgin English fluently.

The follow-up question was for him to say something in Pidgin English and he accepted the challenge.

The Nigerian man used Pidgin to confused the Oyinbo interviewer. Photo credit: TikTok/@mikkelgermer.

He said:

"As I dey now I dey vex. You bring me comot for this kind cold weather dey ask me JAMB question. I go pour spit for your eyes."

However, when asked to translate what he said to proper English, the man said a different thing.

The interpretation he gave goes:

"I said it is really lovely out here. And I have a guy here asking me questions and he has really nice eyes."

In response, the Oyinbo man said he was happy that the Nigerian man appreciated him, not knowing that what the Nigerian man gave was a wrong interpretation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man speaks Pidgin abroad

@HxyW¡zy said:

"Lol y’all think pidgin English is not a big deal because you understand it. Listen to Jamaican English and you’ll see how our pidgin English sounds to non speakers."

@darazimi said:

"Those who know but decided to keep quiet say Hi."

@ErhigaE | Natural Hair•Beauty said:

"Fear men!!! His facial expression stayed the same even when lying."

@Nnolim Macdonald said:

"On behalf of we Nigeria and brotherhood association we are very proud of u😂😂😂come collect title."

@Olufunmilola said:

"If we check well, the guy name will either be Femi, Tunde or Emmanuel."

@yoongi’s slick said:

"My fellow Nigerians should we tell him or should we mind our business."

@whateva_xxx said:

"I am not Nigerian but I understood what he said my Nigerian friends have nigerianized me."

@safe____space said:

"My bestie taught me pidgin well well so now I sabi the whole thing oh."

@Joker said:

"Pidgin english is just English with slight difference why cant people understand."

