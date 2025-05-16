A Nigerian lady flaunted her dream apartment after only five months in the UK, showing both the interior and exterior

The video captured her moving in with her luggage as she celebrated her achievement in the United Kingdom

While some congratulated her, many UK citizens and long-term immigrants expressed frustration, saying they have struggled for years to secure housing

A Nigerian lady showed off the dream apartment she got after staying in the United Kingdom for five months

She showed the interior of the building as she carried her travelling luggage into the apartment.

Nigerian Lady in UK Shows Dream Apartment She Got After Five Months of Relocation, Sparks Reactions

Source: TikTok

In a video by @adivathecontentgirly on TikTok, the lady showed when she was packing into the apartment.

She also showed the exterior of the apartment and celebrated her win.

The lady wrote:

“POV: You finally got your dream apartment after 5 months of being in the UK.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s new apartment

As some congratulated her, many UK citizens and long-term immigrants criticised her over her apartment.

They complained that they had been in the country for years but could not secure an apartment.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@Yourallsheep said:

“lol meanwhile my moms in temp acc (hotel) with two special needs kids all on one room.. this country’s lost the plot.”

@Yes or No said:

“finally!!!!?? People waiting years and years ..... And You????? Came and grap all our rights !!!”

Timo said:

“Wow! That’s nice!I work 20 years never claimed any benefits and I can’t afford to buy a house! So this is where my money goes!”

@Kayla said:

“And yet me and my daughters had to be homeless for 8 months in a hotel in the middle of nowhere.”

@Evilqueen105

“14 years here. Worked and paid taxes before my pregnancy Got a baby and still waiting for House and she got it after 5 months. ridiculous.”

@Cece said:

“Congratulations sis, well done. It’s funny all the people assuming it’s free from the council. Nothing is stopping you or your family member from renting; that’s what she did!”

@Chlocaine said:

“Why are people assuming the government gave her this? She’s obviously paying for it. She works for it. She deserves it. Its that simple.”

@layyahsmama said:

“These comments are so bitter. Everyone complaining about not having a home, who’s preventing you?”

@Reign said:

“These comments would make you think immigrants are supposed to be homeless.. They work long hours tirelessly and deserve every luxury of their money's worth.”

In related stories, a lady bought her home with her husband in UK while another Nigerian single lady shared how she bought a house.

Ekiti man buys house in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man from a village in Ekiti State announced that he had become a house owner in the United Kingdom.

He shared photos of the house on his X page (formerly Twitter), as he narrated his inspiring story.

Many who came across the post congratulated him and prayed for him and his family, who are in the UK.

