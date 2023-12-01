A woman's years of hardwork abroad has finally paid off as she finished building her own house in her home country

The excited woman took to social media to celebrate becoming the latest landlady in town with a video

Many internet users joined the woman in celebrating the feat with kind words, with some offering her advise

An abroad-based woman, identified as Shelly Kemunto, has taken to social media to announce the completion of her house.

Sharing a video of the already painted property, Shelly tagged it the results of nine years in Saudi Arabia.

She built the house after nine years abroad. Photo Credit: @mamayaogmail.com

Source: TikTok

Her short video gave a tour of the exterior, showing the good work done on it. It is not clear how she managed to pull it off while residing abroad.

Social media users commended the lady for becoming a landlady. There were those who wanted to learn how she did it.

Shelly's video has since gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

sweetina6 said:

"God bless the people that make it a house. they have been sincere to u.

"I send money home for a land , money never returned and land never seen. "

Uncle Jo said:

"Hopefully u dint forget to think about putting up your own job when sleeping in the beautiful house."

aishamuktar said:

"My first time seeing this…Hope you're healthy too, most people in my locality normally come home sick."

user2300397669426esther mluyah said:

"Help me how you were making your savings ......am 6 months and have saved nothing ......please help me."

KANYALA FINEST said:

"One day this blessing will locate me I know sina foundation but I'm working on it I must own a plot and a home of my own."

Joan joana said:

"I also feel like hustling till I get my dreams but when ever I remember that I have no baby in the world I pause a bit."

CAPTAIN 1.045KISII said:

"Nice one,but please my fellow people remember house is not an investment,, buy some piece of land after this nine years you buy 500k you sell 2m."

