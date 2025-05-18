A Nigerian lady, Abidemi Ariyo, who wanted to save costs transformed her living room into a wedding reception

After clearing out her furniture pieces, the lady arranged chairs and tables in the space as is done in an event hall

Many people who watched Abidemi's smart video said she has given them an idea on how to go about their next parties

A Nigerian lady, Abidemi Ariyo, has received much attention online after she turned her living room into a reception for her civil wedding.

The lady managed the space well and she clothed rented armless chairs with white clothes and cream fabrics.

The lady states that she made most of her snacks for the wedding. Photo source: @symplyary

Low-cost wedding reception

At the beginning of her video, Abidemi showed people what the living room looked like before rearranging and decorating the room.

All her couches and a centre table were removed to make more room. When the decoration was done, the room looked like a mini event hall.

Happy couple get married

Her flat TV, however, remained on the wall. The lady shared another clip showing the moment her civil wedding was done in the presence of her family and friends.

As she walked down the aisle to meet her husband at the altar, her professional videographer followed her with lighting.

The lady says her husband also helped with the preparation. Photo source: @symplyary

Abidemi wore a simple white wedding gown, holding a bouquet. People congratulated the young couple.

The bride stated that she "DIY" most of the things she used for her wedding. While she was making small chops for her guests, she had assistance.

According to the bride, she made almost all the pastries by herself.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Asafredo said:

"Ah your toilet go hear am. the mess and cleaning it that same night so you can use it."

Tea Time With Nay said:

"Smart woman congratulations enjoy your marriage with your husband dear."

chi.for.chi said:

"This is what I’ll do for my 30th birthday party?"

Ms Müller said:

"Wedding no hard/cost na u dey find event center na u wan spend money."

Medic Lebo said:

"That’s amazing ! saved up loads of money and married your best friend."

LOVE AND MORE praised her:

"How did you come about this? You’re a Genius girllllllll."

Big Shaggi said:

"U would have removed the TV and did a background instead and people will think its a hall.. Nice. Same i did for my 30th bday."

MISSPRISSYBABY said:

"This is so me cause I don’t believe in just inviting people that ain’t even close to me ,even family."

eleganzcouture said:

"Chai me seeing my living room turn to my naming ceremony hall. See free inspo ooo."

Low budget wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that amid the economic hardship in the country, a Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs Joseph Udu, held a simple wedding on a N50k budget on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Udu Lucky Obukohwo, the new groom, revealed on Facebook that they got the inspiration for their moderate wedding from Ossai Ovie Success, an advocate of 'N50k marriage.

