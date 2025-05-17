Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the founder and general overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), has announced the acquisition of a building occupied by a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch

The cleric, who was crowned Ihie 1 of Ikwuorie autonomous community many months ago, stated that his church's tithes and offerings funded the acquisition

Against the advice of his pastor, Chibuzor shared why he plans to convert the building to a free school for the poor

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Dr Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has purchased a building used by RCCG's Marine Base branch.

The clergyman, who is also a king, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday, May 16.

What OPM founder would do with building

While noting that the acquisition of the building was funded by his church's tithes and offerings, Chibuzor said it would be converted to a free school for the poor, a move which negates his pastor's recommendation of turning it into one of his church's branches.

"...By the Grace of GOD ALMIGHTY, today 16th may, 2025, I just used tithes and offerings from the church to buy a church building that will be converted to another OPM free school.

"My Pastor advised me to use the Church building for a branch of OPM church as the building is currently being used for Church by Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) marine base branch, but I refused the last time I visited that part of marine base, it is densely populated by very poor people..."

The cleric said he was moved when he saw poor, out-of-school children running around the area and this informed his decision to put them in school.

"...And I saw poor children running up and down without going to school.

"As we are aware that lack of education is one of the major causes of poverty, crime and lack of salvation of souls.

"One of the weapons the early missionaries used to win many souls to Christ is free schools, free hospitals and then they introduce our Jesus Christ to them.

"So for me rather than converting the church building to OPM branch church, I am converting it to a free school so that it will attract sinners when sinners see the love GOD have for them by giving them free school they would want to know GOD more..."

The philanthropist wondered why one should have church branches close to each other in an area where members can't afford good healthcare or send their kids to school due to a lack of money.

"...What is the essence of opening church branches very close to each other, while it is the same Gospel of Christ that is been preached.

"There are many widows in that same church that their children are not going to school because they cannot afford their school fees.

"What is the use of opening two to three branches two poles from each other while there are many members inside that church that their children can not go to school or have access to good healthcare because of money..." a part of his lengthy post read.

OPM founder's gesture earns him applauses

Osinachi Dan Uzoanya said:

"Thank God for the great works you doing, Sir it will also be nice if you build factories where people can work and earn a living as a business arm of the church."

Goodluck Ijeoma said:

"Sir for the sake of the poor you will grow old may god continue to bless and protect you in Jesus mighty."

Nwakaibea Uchechi Bright said:

"You have been a back boun to many family's in this generation how I wish other men of God in this country can copy this more life's will be changed, may God continue to bless you and keep you safe in Jesus mighty name amen 🎙️👏👏👏👏👏."

Ani Monday said:

"It is good to be good sir, bible says; that we should not relent in well doing because In the due time , God will reward us. Keep up the good work and God bless you..."

Pst Cyril Alloysius Chinwendu said:

"Daddy you are a great Man, Even when Government are not partnering with you, Now that Government School are on strick you are still buying Hall for free school., Chaiii Daddy God bless you."

Akayworld Odus said:

"God bless you sir, pls can u contest for Presidency I myself will make sure every one vote u in Lagos,You really understand the basics needs of people,,,,u deserve to be on top , because truly, truly you are a man of God."

Joshua Thompson said:

"For this Rivers State Na only you Dey do wetin God ask his servants to do.

"For the sake of the poor, you will grow old and those that attend those your free schools will show a good reward."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that OPM founder had rejected a girl who was abandoned at his residence.

OPM founder gifts widow new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OPM founder Apostle Dr. Chibuzor Chinyere had given a widow who cleans the church's altar a new house.

It was confirmed that the cleric also gifted Mrs Iyere a car to set up a mobility business that would fetch her income. It was gathered that the woman had been struggling to pay her rent, and she came to the pastor for help.

Apostle Chinyere's aide, Kenneth Nwachi, confirmed this via a statement issued and shared on social media.

