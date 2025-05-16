Nigerian comedian and cleric Woli Arole has shared a message with his fellow men of God via Instagram

The comedian spoke from his heart concerning the ongoing situations in churches of the present day

According to him, the love for money has begun to cloud people's judgment of the real reason why Christ laid down his life

Nigerian social media users have reacted to a post by comedian-turned-cleric Woli Arole after he shared a message online.

Arole, who often drops gems about religion and his visions, posted about the church and Christianity.

According to him, wealth, as represented by the object of influence called 'Mammon'—is beginning to creep into the body of Christ. He noted that the conversations around money, and how many pastors are beginning to worship it, is quite alarming.

He further explained that Christ did not die for Christians to become rich, but to give them eternal life. Likewise, he urged 'saints' to wake up and share the gospel.

Woli Arole wrote:

"I say this as God's PROPHET: Mammon is already creaking into the CHURCH, the talk of money, the worship of MONEY. Christ did not die so we can become rich, he died so we can have ETERNAL LIFE. Wake UP oh SAINTS. Share this message!!!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Arole's message about wealth

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Matthew 6:3 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you! The primary responsibility of every Christian is to seek the kingdom of God first, Not Money!"

@kingskeed said:

"What about the scripture that say though he was rich he became poor that through his poverty we might become rich! IF HE SUCCESSFULLY BECAME POOR THEN I AM RICH."

@olorunnisola_ifedayo said:

"I pray the Lord gives the "SAINTS" an understanding spirit. If Christ didn't die so we can become rich, I'm sure he also didn't die so we can become poor/lazy."

@yonisecretsng said:

"But if you don't have money you can't donate to the church, church always need finance to keep the church run..ning,assist members in need,me I don't know this one you dey talk oo."

@laytosh said:

"Christ died for everything. Each part mentioned in Revelation 5:12 is important none is greater than the other, though some pastors are emphasizing one more than others."

@monicafriday1 said:

"Is it that some people didn’t read “the worship of money”???"

@jhay_porch said:

"They will drag you for this truth man of God."

@tush__tush24 said:

"Someone has to say it! Everytime prosperity this prosperity that little to no bible teachings and we wonder why churches ain't making much difc 🤦🏾‍♀."

Woli Arole shares vision God gave him

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Woli Arole revealed the prophecy that God gave him about the Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly regarding musicians.

In a post on his Instagram page, he noted that God told him that a lot would be happening in the industry.

He sent a note of caution to his fans and asked them to pray while pleading the blood of Jesus on themselves.

