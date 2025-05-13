EFCC Chairman Ola Oluikoyede has gotten Nigerians talking on social media after his video of preaching and praying for security on the church altar went viral

Aside from investigating financial crimes, the EFCC chairman also served as a pastor at the RCCG's City of Refuge branch in Lagos

Some Nigerians are of the opinion that fighting financial crime and taking to the altar to pray for prosperity should not go together

Aside from fighting crime as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), many people do not know that Ola Olukoyede is a profound religious man.

While pursuing the body's mandate, which was all about investigating and prosecuting financial and economic crimes in Nigeria, the EFCC chairman also served as a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)'s City of Refuge branch in Lagos, Nigeria.

Is the EFCC chairman a pastor?

The church, on its website, explained that the EFCC boss holds a ‘Breakthrough and Deliverance Service’ on the last Saturday of the month at 7 a.m.

A trending video has shown one of those sessions on social media where the foremost boss of the financial crime-fighting agency was seen delivering heavy prayers of prosperity to the congregation.

In the two-minute video clip, the EFCC chairman was heard praying for protection and prosperity for the church member. Many also considered Olukoyede ironic when he prayed for favour and financial blessings in the trending video.

What Nigerians are saying about EFCC chairman

Some Nigerians are of the opinion that fighting financial crime and taking to the altar to pray for prosperity should not go together. Others are asking why some key office holders under the administration of President Bola Tinubu are members of the RCCG.

Below are some of their reactions:

Grind and Charts commented:

"EFCC Chairman at church? Just a reminder that the corrupt wear the robe of righteousness while robbing in plain sight. It’s all performance, no substance."

Collins Asein reacted:

"Funny enough, if God answers this prayer, they're still going to arrest me, say where I for see money."

Miracle Ebube said:

"Na y I know dey go church again. Big man wey thief money go climb alter dey preach brethren go dey Amen."

Nedu Brave tweeted:

"Man should've been in church preaching the word of God instead of this rubbish he is doing in EFCC."

Ifeoma Wenegieme narrated:

"I worked with someone who confessed that it is impossible to be a Christian in the police force. He had to resign to save his sanity."

The video is here:

