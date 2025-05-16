A Nigerian man has shared a post showing three exceptionally brilliant students who performed well in 2025 UTME

In the viral post, the young man showered praises the students while mentioning their aggregate scores in the examination

Congratulatory messages poured in as impressed social media users stormed the comments section to react to the news

Three brilliant students have received accolades online after a young man shared their outstanding results in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The students' impressive aggregate scores garnered massive admiration and congratulatory messages from netizens.

Impressive scores of 3 Nigerian science students who sat for UTME 2025. Photo credit: @chukatweet/X.

Source: Twitter

Man praises brilliant Nigerian students

The post, shared by @chukatweet on X, showed a photo of the students with their scores, which were 372, 371, and 370, respectively.

In his caption, the man expressed amazement at their exceptional brilliance, stating that such outstanding performance was unprecedented.

In his words:

"Top 3 best candidates in JAMB 2025. 372, 371, and 370. I haven't seen anything like this before. These kids are exceptionally brilliant."

The UTME, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is a crucial examination for students seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Man praises science students who sat for 2025 UTME and scored high. Photo credit: Frédéric Soltan/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

JAMB has set a minimum age requirement of 16 years for candidates, but provision is made for exceptionally brilliant students under 16 to register through a special window.

This exception aims to recognize and nurture outstanding academic talent, although strict verification measures are in place to prevent age falsification.

Reactions as man praises brilliant UTME students

The viral post sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages, with many TikTok users commending the students' academic prowess.

Their achievement proved the exceptional talent and intelligence which they unarguably possessed.

Chuka said:

"Interestingly, it appears and quite plausibly so that they are all aspiring engineering students. Engineering."

Chukwstweet said:

"I wrote JAMB twice before gaining admission, and in both attempts, English happened to be my lowest-scoring subject."

Ever Justice said:

"Wrote twice and English was my best scoring subject."

Kinxlee said:

"Scoring 98 each in Physics, Chemistry and Maths is no mean feat. This is absolutely crazy. The candidate must be truly brilliant. Mediocrity doesn't give this. If you've written JAMB before, you would know this. Kudos!"

Chuka said:

"I scored 238 in JAMB that year and gained merit admission to study Civil Engineering at FUTO, so I fully understand the level of brilliance and achievement these kids have demonstrated."

Delis said:

"230 in JAMB, got merit admission to study EE, Engineering in FUTO. We fully understand the level of brilliance, kudos to them."

Tuff said:

"Sometimes, I feel like registering and sitting for JAMB, without studying, just to see how much I'd score. Am I alone?"

Naijahistory reacted:

"Despite the tribal glitches that 20pound tribe is still serving excellence like oha soup."

Olariches82 said:

"And now these are no mere feat. These lads burnt the mid night candle. If you don't read you won't pass, as simple as ABC."

Okoroukwu1 said:

"O ji madu n"ala! Ji onwe ya! Nigeria is the architect of her own failure until sin committed against Ndi Igbo is atoned and restitution made, Nigeria will never realise her true potential."

Scopmichael reacted:

"This shows that the best region still is Yoruba land. They recorded huge scores in Yoruba owned schools in Yoruba land. What's happening in the Igbo region?"

Aliko said:

"Yes, they try to cover their light in SE, they forgot that SE has people all of over the country, the SE light still managed to shine from their own backyard."

Violet Fab reacted:

"This is why I don’t buy into the saying that this generation of children are about the fast life and only about social media , some of them are putting in a lot of work, how many people pre-2010 scored over 350 in JAMB but now these scores are so common?"

Oluwatosin added:

"This is evidently why a small unfortunate part of my people keep hating on these people! There's nothing anyone can do about the excellence of the Igbo race. I am loving this. E dey sweet my belle. Congratulations kidsss."

See the post below:

